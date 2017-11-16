GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Trades With 11-Paise Loss Against Dollar at 65.32

The benchmark BSE Sensex went up 163.80 points, or 0.49 percent, to 32,924.24 in early session.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2017, 10:18 AM IST
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee came under pressure against the dollar on Thursday slipping 11 paise to 65.32 after upbeat economic data bolstered prospects of a US interest rate increase next month and beyond.

A higher interest regime pulls investors looking for more returns away from emerging markets assets that are considered risky.

The American unit strengthened overseas, too.

Forex dealers said increased demand for the US currency from importers and the greenback's gains against other currencies overseas put pressure on the rupee.

On Wednesday, the rupee had rebounded 21 paise to close at 65.21 against the US currency, ending its two-day slide on fresh bouts of dollar selling even as trade deficit widened alarmingly to a three-year high.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex went up 163.80 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 32,924.24 in early session on Thursday.
