Rupee Tumbles 16 Paise Against US Dollar, Hits 65.88

The US Fed's policy decision and commentary led to foreign investors heading to the exit door in Mumbai.

Updated:September 28, 2017, 10:26 AM IST
Indian Rupee. (Image for representation only. Reuters photo)
Mumbai: The rupee took more blows on Thursday as it slipped 16 paise to a fresh six and a half month low of 65.88 against the dollar that gained clout overseas on talk of a US rate hike and the prospect of monetary stimulus pullout.

Month-end demand from importers for the US currency is at work, forex dealers said. The dollar's gains against other currencies overseas put the squeeze on the local unit.

On Thursday, the rupee plunged 27 paise to end at 65.72.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex fell further by 44.27 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 31,115.54 in the opening trade on Thursday.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,203.04 +43.23 ( +0.14%)

Nifty 50

9,737.00 +1.25 ( +0.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 847.45 -3.30 -0.39
Dr Reddys Labs 2,408.00 +103.30 +4.48
Reliance 793.30 -5.85 -0.73
Maruti Suzuki 7,798.85 +58.90 +0.76
ICICI Bank 273.55 -2.85 -1.03
Company Price Change %Gain
Motilal Oswal 1,262.10 +49.90 +4.12
Divis Labs 847.95 -2.20 -0.26
Reliance 794.00 -4.60 -0.58
ICICI Lombard 675.95 -5.60 -0.82
UPL 773.00 +1.95 +0.25
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,409.10 +104.40 +4.53
ACC 1,651.60 +61.85 +3.89
Coal India 268.00 +7.15 +2.74
Ambuja Cements 269.20 +6.80 +2.59
ITC 262.30 +3.80 +1.47
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,406.00 +98.50 +4.27
Coal India 267.75 +6.80 +2.61
ITC 262.55 +3.95 +1.53
Sun Pharma 502.35 +7.40 +1.50
BHEL 84.10 +1.00 +1.20
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,193.00 -30.10 -2.46
Asian Paints 1,133.95 -26.05 -2.25
Aurobindo Pharm 675.85 -13.85 -2.01
BPCL 456.15 -9.45 -2.03
Eicher Motors 29,988.85 -481.35 -1.58
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,134.15 -26.85 -2.31
Bharti Airtel 380.00 -5.35 -1.39
Wipro 285.60 -3.00 -1.04
ICICI Bank 273.75 -2.50 -0.90
Tata Motors (D) 221.35 -1.55 -0.70

