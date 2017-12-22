Rupee Turns Weak, Opens Lower Against Dollar
The dollar rose against euro, which came under pressure after snap poll results showed that Catalan separatists kept a slim majority in Parliament, an outcome that spells uncertainty for Europe.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee opened lower by 2 paise at 64.08 against the dollar on Thursday as the American unit came in a few notches higher overseas amid foreign capital outflow.
In the opening session, the domestic unit fell by 2 paise to 64.08. Yesterday, it had ended higher by 5 paise at 64.06 because of greenback selling by exporters and banks.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 77.49 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 33,833.77 in early session today.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,733.90
|-67.60
|-0.69
|PNB
|170.50
|-8.25
|-4.62
|M&M
|1,541.75
|-14.55
|-0.93
|Tata Steel
|702.80
|-7.40
|-1.04
|Jet Airways
|737.60
|+17.20
|+2.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,308.05
|+144.05
|+1.57
|ICICI Bank
|308.85
|+5.40
|+1.78
|Bharti Airtel
|526.70
|+7.75
|+1.49
|Petronet LNG
|254.45
|+6.50
|+2.62
|Bombay Dyeing
|280.80
|+14.10
|+5.29
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|308.40
|+10.40
|+3.49
|Hindalco
|249.65
|+6.90
|+2.84
|Cipla
|591.65
|+15.20
|+2.64
|M&M
|1,521.45
|+38.05
|+2.57
|Sun Pharma
|529.80
|+11.45
|+2.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|193.40
|+5.40
|+2.87
|TCS
|2,639.80
|+45.70
|+1.76
|Infosys
|1,038.40
|+16.85
|+1.65
|Bajaj Auto
|3,338.00
|+52.45
|+1.60
|Wipro
|301.10
|+3.45
|+1.16
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|4,288.90
|-43.85
|-1.01
|Lupin
|871.65
|-7.20
|-0.82
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,332.70
|-19.05
|-0.81
|Coal India
|265.90
|-2.00
|-0.75
|Tata Steel
|711.20
|-3.40
|-0.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,333.05
|-18.90
|-0.80
|Coal India
|266.00
|-2.00
|-0.75
|Tata Steel
|710.60
|-4.90
|-0.68
|IndusInd Bank
|1,648.85
|-10.65
|-0.64
|Hero Motocorp
|3,785.95
|-23.05
|-0.61