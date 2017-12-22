GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Turns Weak, Opens Lower Against Dollar

The dollar rose against euro, which came under pressure after snap poll results showed that Catalan separatists kept a slim majority in Parliament, an outcome that spells uncertainty for Europe.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2017, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Turns Weak, Opens Lower Against Dollar
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee opened lower by 2 paise at 64.08 against the dollar on Thursday as the American unit came in a few notches higher overseas amid foreign capital outflow.

The dollar rose against euro, which came under pressure after snap poll results showed that Catalan separatists kept a slim majority in Parliament, an outcome that spells uncertainty for Europe.

In the opening session, the domestic unit fell by 2 paise to 64.08. Yesterday, it had ended higher by 5 paise at 64.06 because of greenback selling by exporters and banks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 77.49 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 33,833.77 in early session today.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,940.30 +184.02 ( +0.55%)

Nifty 50

10,493.00 +52.70 ( +0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 193.40 +5.40 +2.87
TCS 2,639.80 +45.70 +1.76
Infosys 1,038.40 +16.85 +1.65
Bajaj Auto 3,338.00 +52.45 +1.60
Wipro 301.10 +3.45 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 4,288.90 -43.85 -1.01
Lupin 871.65 -7.20 -0.82
Dr Reddys Labs 2,332.70 -19.05 -0.81
Coal India 265.90 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 711.20 -3.40 -0.48
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php