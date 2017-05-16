X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Rupee Turns Weaker Against Dollar, Down 6 Paise
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)
Mumbai: The rupee saw a marginal drop of 6 paise to 64.11 against the US dollar in opening session on Tuesday in the midst of fresh demand for the American unit.
However, what limited the rupee's fall was the US dollar sliding in the global market and a spectacular opening in domestic equities, traders said.
On Monday, re-asserting its dominance against the dollar, the rupee shot up 26 paise to end at a fresh 21-month high of 64.05, driven by robust macro data, even as exporters aggressively offloaded the American currency.
The benchmark Sensex was trading at a fresh intra-day life high of 30,424.23 by surging 102.21 points, or 0.33 per cent, in opening trade on Tuesday.
First Published: May 16, 2017, 10:16 AM IST
Recommended For You
- Honda Africa Twin Launched in India at Rs 12.9 Lakh, Bookings Commence
- IPL 2017: Maharashtra Derby To Decide First Finalist
- Roger Federer to Skip French Open And Focus on Wimbledon
- Priyanka Chopra Frolicking In A Bikini At Miami Beach Is Goals!
- IPL 2017: Dravid, Zaheer at War Over Delhi's Youngsters