X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Rupee Turns Weaker Against Dollar, Down 6 Paise

PTI

Updated: May 16, 2017, 10:16 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Rupee Turns Weaker Against Dollar, Down 6 Paise
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)

Mumbai: The rupee saw a marginal drop of 6 paise to 64.11 against the US dollar in opening session on Tuesday in the midst of fresh demand for the American unit.

However, what limited the rupee's fall was the US dollar sliding in the global market and a spectacular opening in domestic equities, traders said.

On Monday, re-asserting its dominance against the dollar, the rupee shot up 26 paise to end at a fresh 21-month high of 64.05, driven by robust macro data, even as exporters aggressively offloaded the American currency.

The benchmark Sensex was trading at a fresh intra-day life high of 30,424.23 by surging 102.21 points, or 0.33 per cent, in opening trade on Tuesday.

First Published: May 16, 2017, 10:16 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.