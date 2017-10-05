Rupee Turns Weaker by 9 Paise to 65.10 Against Dollar

The rupee declined 9 paise to 65.10 against the dollar on Thursday after economic data showed the US economy in a more positive light.Fresh demand for the American currency came in from importers and banks.Traders said the dollar's renewed strength against other currencies overseas weighed on the rupee, but a higher opening in domestic equities limited the impact.According to latest data points, the US economy is seen to be gradually gaining traction.On Wednesday, the rupee had made a smart comeback to end up 49 paise, or 0.75 per cent, at a fresh one-week high of 65.01, with investors taking a bullish stance on the economy even as the RBI kept key rates unchanged.Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 77.58 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 31,749.29 in early session.