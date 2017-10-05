Rupee Turns Weaker by 9 Paise to 65.10 Against Dollar
Fresh demand for the American currency came in from importers and banks.
Mumbai: The rupee declined 9 paise to 65.10 against the dollar on Thursday after economic data showed the US economy in a more positive light.
Traders said the dollar's renewed strength against other currencies overseas weighed on the rupee, but a higher opening in domestic equities limited the impact.
According to latest data points, the US economy is seen to be gradually gaining traction.
On Wednesday, the rupee had made a smart comeback to end up 49 paise, or 0.75 per cent, at a fresh one-week high of 65.01, with investors taking a bullish stance on the economy even as the RBI kept key rates unchanged.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 77.58 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 31,749.29 in early session.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Prataap Snacks
|1,196.00
|+258.00
|+27.51
|Dewan Housing
|560.10
|+6.25
|+1.13
|YES BANK
|361.35
|+5.55
|+1.56
|Aurobindo Pharm
|743.50
|+18.55
|+2.56
|Graphite India
|465.35
|+15.65
|+3.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Prataap Snacks
|1,197.45
|+259.45
|+27.66
|Petronet LNG
|236.50
|+0.80
|+0.34
|Graphite India
|466.50
|+17.55
|+3.91
|HUL
|1,187.30
|-10.10
|-0.84
|PI Industries
|738.00
|-2.95
|-0.40
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Aurobindo Pharm
|744.50
|+19.55
|+2.70
|YES BANK
|361.10
|+5.30
|+1.49
|HCL Tech
|900.00
|+13.40
|+1.51
|M&M
|1,306.00
|+17.25
|+1.34
|Tata Power
|79.00
|+1.00
|+1.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|169.80
|+2.00
|+1.19
|M&M
|1,303.15
|+14.10
|+1.09
|Cipla
|585.55
|+3.90
|+0.67
|Coal India
|271.70
|+1.70
|+0.63
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,034.00
|+6.00
|+0.58
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|404.55
|-11.95
|-2.87
|Tech Mahindra
|457.25
|-7.80
|-1.68
|HPCL
|437.00
|-7.15
|-1.61
|Axis Bank
|498.75
|-7.20
|-1.42
|ICICI Bank
|272.20
|-3.90
|-1.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|249.80
|-3.55
|-1.40
|ICICI Bank
|272.30
|-3.70
|-1.34
|Axis Bank
|498.80
|-6.50
|-1.29
|HUL
|1,187.30
|-10.10
|-0.84
|Bajaj Auto
|3,145.05
|-24.70
|-0.78
