Rupee up 9 Paise Against Dollar in Opening Trade

PTI

Updated: May 24, 2017, 11:10 AM IST
An eatery owner holds a bundle of Indian currency notes in New Delhi. (File photo/Reuters)

Mumbai: The rupee edged higher by 9 paise to 64.80 against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange on fresh selling of the US currency by banks and exporters.

Forex dealers said a higher opening in domestic equity market also supported the rupee but the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas, capped the rupee's gain.

The rupee had slumped by a whopping 34 paise to end at a fresh seven-week low of 64.89 against the American currency in yesterday's trade on the back of frantic dollar demand.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 120.54 points or 0.40 per cent to 30,485.79 in early trade.

First Published: May 24, 2017, 11:10 AM IST
