Rupee Weakens 13 Paise Against Dollar
Image for representative purposes only
Mumbai: Rupee depreciated by 13 paise to 66.82 against the US dollar in early trade today on increased demand for the dollar from importers.
Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to increased demand for the US currency and the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas but a higher opening of the domestic equity market on better-than-expected GDP growth in October-December quarter, capped the losses.
The rupee had gained 2 paise to close at 66.69 in an extremely thin and lethargic trade yesterday owing to stray dollar selling form banks and exporters.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 141.51 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 28,884.83 in early trade.
