Rupee Weakens 5 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
The US dollar advanced against the euro and yen after strong US growth data fuelled speculations that the Federal Reserve could consider hiking interest rate for a third time this year.
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 5 paise to 64.06 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday on month-end demand for the American currency from importers and banks.
Sustained foreign fund outflows and a strong dollar in global markets weighed on the rupee, currency traders said.
Domestic stock markets opening lower also weakened the sentiment locally, they said.
The US dollar advanced against the euro and yen after strong US growth data fuelled speculations that the Federal Reserve could consider hiking interest rate for a third time this year.
On Wednesday, the rupee had ended on a flat note at 64.01 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex fell 50.58 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 31,595.88 in early trade on Thursday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|167.90
|-0.05
|-0.03
|Reliance
|1,586.45
|+22.35
|+1.43
|Infosys
|919.25
|-7.40
|-0.80
|Hindalco
|236.20
|-0.15
|-0.06
|HDFC
|1,764.95
|+5.90
|+0.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|167.85
|-0.15
|-0.09
|Kotak Mahindra
|970.75
|-1.00
|-0.10
|Infosys
|919.25
|-7.40
|-0.80
|TCS
|2,483.45
|-3.30
|-0.13
|Reliance
|1,587.00
|+22.85
|+1.46
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|295.80
|+4.60
|+1.58
|Bajaj Auto
|2,795.60
|+45.05
|+1.64
|Reliance
|1,586.45
|+22.35
|+1.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,655.80
|+98.35
|+1.30
|IOC
|458.45
|+5.60
|+1.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,795.00
|+48.05
|+1.75
|Wipro
|295.95
|+4.30
|+1.47
|Reliance
|1,586.25
|+22.10
|+1.41
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,654.00
|+84.50
|+1.12
|Hero Motocorp
|4,011.65
|+24.50
|+0.61
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bosch
|21,950.00
|-515.20
|-2.29
|Bharti Infratel
|376.65
|-8.10
|-2.11
|Coal India
|238.45
|-3.35
|-1.39
|M&M
|1,345.00
|-13.15
|-0.97
|Sun Pharma
|479.75
|-4.50
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|238.70
|-2.80
|-1.16
|M&M
|1,347.50
|-12.60
|-0.93
|Bharti Airtel
|425.50
|-3.70
|-0.86
|Infosys
|919.15
|-7.50
|-0.81
|ICICI Bank
|298.00
|-2.35
|-0.78