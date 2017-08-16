Rupee Weakens by 17 Paise on Strong Dollar Demand
Forex dealers said dollar strengthening against other currencies overseas on strong US sales data weighed on the rupee sentiment.
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee fell 17 paise to 64.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday due to increased demand for the American currency from importers amid foreign fund outflows.
However, a higher opening in the domestic stock market limited the rupee losses, they added.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,638.83 crore on Monday, as per the provisional data.
On Monday, the rupee had closed almost flat at 64.12 a dollar on emergence of fag-end demand for the American currency. Market remained closed yesterday on account of Independence Day.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 153.61 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 31,602.64 in early trade.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|YES BANK
|1,754.00
|-24.50
|-1.38
|ITC
|280.20
|+8.95
|+3.30
|HDFC
|1,741.50
|+27.55
|+1.61
|Tata Global Bev
|192.65
|+13.90
|+7.78
|SBI
|279.90
|+1.70
|+0.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,741.40
|+27.00
|+1.57
|Kotak Mahindra
|999.00
|+16.55
|+1.68
|Info Edge
|956.70
|-18.85
|-1.93
|Sun Pharma
|481.05
|+8.55
|+1.81
|Ashok Leyland
|103.75
|-1.05
|-1.00
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|420.00
|+17.80
|+4.43
|Tata Power
|82.30
|+2.75
|+3.46
|ITC
|280.35
|+9.10
|+3.35
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,208.40
|+32.65
|+2.78
|Tata Motors
|384.80
|+9.40
|+2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|280.35
|+9.20
|+3.39
|HUL
|1,180.00
|+27.65
|+2.40
|BHEL
|129.55
|+3.10
|+2.45
|Tata Motors
|385.00
|+9.35
|+2.49
|Sun Pharma
|481.40
|+8.90
|+1.88
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|YES BANK
|1,753.00
|-25.50
|-1.43
|Bosch
|21,841.70
|-296.40
|-1.34
|Asian Paints
|1,140.00
|-14.00
|-1.21
|Bharti Airtel
|404.20
|-4.35
|-1.06
|Power Grid Corp
|220.35
|-2.40
|-1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,140.60
|-13.40
|-1.16
|Coal India
|236.05
|-2.60
|-1.09
|Bharti Airtel
|404.10
|-4.45
|-1.09
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,983.80
|-17.95
|-0.90
|NTPC
|170.50
|-1.40
|-0.81
