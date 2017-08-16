GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rupee Weakens by 17 Paise on Strong Dollar Demand

Forex dealers said dollar strengthening against other currencies overseas on strong US sales data weighed on the rupee sentiment.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2017, 10:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Weakens by 17 Paise on Strong Dollar Demand
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee fell 17 paise to 64.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday due to increased demand for the American currency from importers amid foreign fund outflows.

Forex dealers said dollar strengthening against other currencies overseas on strong US sales data weighed on the rupee sentiment.

However, a higher opening in the domestic stock market limited the rupee losses, they added.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,638.83 crore on Monday, as per the provisional data.

On Monday, the rupee had closed almost flat at 64.12 a dollar on emergence of fag-end demand for the American currency. Market remained closed yesterday on account of Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 153.61 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 31,602.64 in early trade.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,656.11 +207.08 ( +0.66%)

Nifty 50

9,858.50 +64.35 ( +0.66%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
YES BANK 1,754.00 -24.50 -1.38
ITC 280.20 +8.95 +3.30
HDFC 1,741.50 +27.55 +1.61
Tata Global Bev 192.65 +13.90 +7.78
SBI 279.90 +1.70 +0.61
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,741.40 +27.00 +1.57
Kotak Mahindra 999.00 +16.55 +1.68
Info Edge 956.70 -18.85 -1.93
Sun Pharma 481.05 +8.55 +1.81
Ashok Leyland 103.75 -1.05 -1.00
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 420.00 +17.80 +4.43
Tata Power 82.30 +2.75 +3.46
ITC 280.35 +9.10 +3.35
Indiabulls Hsg 1,208.40 +32.65 +2.78
Tata Motors 384.80 +9.40 +2.50
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 280.35 +9.20 +3.39
HUL 1,180.00 +27.65 +2.40
BHEL 129.55 +3.10 +2.45
Tata Motors 385.00 +9.35 +2.49
Sun Pharma 481.40 +8.90 +1.88
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
YES BANK 1,753.00 -25.50 -1.43
Bosch 21,841.70 -296.40 -1.34
Asian Paints 1,140.00 -14.00 -1.21
Bharti Airtel 404.20 -4.35 -1.06
Power Grid Corp 220.35 -2.40 -1.08
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,140.60 -13.40 -1.16
Coal India 236.05 -2.60 -1.09
Bharti Airtel 404.10 -4.45 -1.09
Dr Reddys Labs 1,983.80 -17.95 -0.90
NTPC 170.50 -1.40 -0.81

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.