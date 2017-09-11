GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SAIL to Raise $ 350 Million From Overseas Market

The money raised will be used by the steel maker to meet expenditure on capital schemes, including modernisation and expansion.

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2017, 10:30 PM IST
SAIL to Raise $ 350 Million From Overseas Market
An advertisement of Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) at a street in New Delhi. Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Country's largest steel maker SAIL on Monday said it will raise $ 350 million from overseas market.

The company has entered into a pact with State Bank of India (SBI) for arranging the amount via external commercial borrowings (ECB).

In a statement, SAIL said it would raise $ 350 million and the borrowing would have a tenure of seven years.

The money raised will be used by the steel maker to meet expenditure on capital schemes, including modernisation and expansion.

"The ECB has been arranged by SBI from its Hong Kong Branch and would be utilised by SAIL towards meeting
expenditure on capital schemes including modernisation and expansion (MEP)," the statement said.

The PSU said it has reached the last leg of its modernisation plans.

"SAIL has tied the ECB at the lowest possible spread and the overall cost (on a fully hedged basis) would work out cheaper than that applicable coupon on term loans and bonds for similar period. This re-emphasises the lenders confidence in the credit worthiness of the company," it said. The ECB pact was signed today.
