GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SATS Evinces Interest in Buying Air India's Ground Handling Unit

Civil Aviation Secretary R.N. Choubey disclosed this on the sidelines of an event on the second round of bidding of air regional connectivity -- Udan scheme -- that aims to connect unserved and under-served airports.

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2017, 10:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SATS Evinces Interest in Buying Air India's Ground Handling Unit
File photo of Air India jets. (Picture for representation only)
New Delhi: Aviation industry major SATS has evinced interest in buying Air India's ground handling unit, Civil Aviation Secretary R.N. Choubey said on Tuesday.

Choubey disclosed this on the sidelines of an event on the second round of bidding of air regional connectivity -- Udan scheme -- that aims to connect unserved and under-served airports.

SATS is said to be interested in Air India's standalone ground-handling services. The company already has a JV (joint venture) with Air India -- AISATS -- that operates out of five airports at Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier, aviation industry major Bird Group and Celebi have shown similar interest in buying out the Air India Air Transport Service Ltd (AIATSL).

However, any decision to sell Air India's subsidiaries together or separately will be taken by the government, Choubey said.

Currently, a ministerial group -- Air India-specific Alternative Mechanism -- headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is looking into the modalities to divest loss making Air India.

The group has been formed to look into the modalities of Air India's divestment process. It has been mandated to decide on key issues such as treatment of Air India's debt and hiving-off of its assets.

The airline, which is under massive debt burden of Rs 50,000 crore, had posted an operating profit of Rs 105 crore in 2015-16.

For the last fiscal (2016-17), the company was expected to report an improved operating profit margin.

The national flag carrier in April 12, 2012, got a new lease of life when the then UPA government had approved a Rs 30,000-crore turnaround and financial restructuring plans package spanning up to 2021.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,941.87 -91.69 ( -0.28%)

Nifty 50

10,186.60 -38.35 ( -0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 396.95 -18.55 -4.46
SBI 329.10 -1.95 -0.59
Just Dial 544.95 +10.80 +2.02
Axis Bank 545.65 +8.30 +1.54
HDFC 1,661.40 -8.90 -0.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 394.00 -17.10 -4.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,001.00 +6.05 +0.61
M&M 1,429.90 +18.85 +1.34
Just Dial 543.60 +10.90 +2.05
Tinplate 288.15 +48.00 +19.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,655.20 +75.30 +2.10
Axis Bank 545.65 +8.30 +1.54
Bajaj Finance 1,754.90 +26.15 +1.51
Bajaj Auto 3,266.55 +43.55 +1.35
Reliance 886.70 +11.45 +1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,653.65 +70.15 +1.96
Bajaj Auto 3,255.60 +44.00 +1.37
BHEL 91.00 +1.45 +1.62
Axis Bank 546.25 +8.45 +1.57
M&M 1,429.90 +18.85 +1.34
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 396.95 -18.55 -4.46
IOC 386.95 -9.90 -2.49
Larsen 1,210.20 -30.35 -2.45
HPCL 411.20 -8.90 -2.12
Power Grid Corp 206.95 -4.05 -1.92
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,209.85 -30.50 -2.46
Asian Paints 1,154.25 -20.85 -1.77
TCS 2,716.75 -42.15 -1.53
ONGC 182.00 -2.30 -1.25
Sun Pharma 526.15 -6.35 -1.19
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES