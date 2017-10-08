GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Saudi Aramco Opens Office in India, Eyes Higher Sales

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Al-Nasser opened the office of the company's subsidiary, Aramco Asia India, at Gurugram, an official statement said.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2017, 11:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Saudi Aramco Opens Office in India, Eyes Higher Sales
Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS)
New Delhi: The world's top oil exporter Saudi Aramco on Sunday opened an office in India to boost its crude sales in the world's third-largest oil consuming nation.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Al-Nasser opened the office of the company's subsidiary, Aramco Asia India, at Gurugram, an official statement said.

Saudi Arabia is the second-largest crude oil supplier to India after Iraq. It accounts for about 19 per cent of India's crude oil imports and 29 per cent of LPG imports. During 2016-17, India imported about 39.5 million tonnes of crude from Saudi Arabia.

"Saudi Aramco through its subsidiary Aramco Asia India (AAI) established its formal business presence in India in 2016. AAI would now formally engage in crude oil and LPG marketing, engineering and technical services, and other business development activities," it said.

Aramco India plans to expand its operation by introducing hydrocarbon sector functions, including engineering services, IT operations and security and also R&D centre in the near future.

"Saudi Aramco intends to partner with Indian companies and set up integrated business ventures in the hydrocarbon value chain in India, including to boost 'Make in India' activities," the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said India is one of the biggest markets for Saudi oil and LPG.

Saudi Aramco's Office in India will help in strengthening the existing buyer-supplier relationship between the two sides to a strategic partnership in the hydrocarbon sector, he said.

Saudi Aramco is investing in refineries in major markets to lock in customers ahead of its initial public offering next year. In India, it is looking for investment opportunities in refining and petrochemical projects.

Nasser is visiting India to attend the IHS-CERA conference beginning Monday, which will also be attended by OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,814.22 +222.19 ( +0.70%)

Nifty 50

9,979.70 +91.00 ( +0.92%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 271.95 +0.15 +0.06
Tata Steel 691.45 +30.45 +4.61
Axis Bank 503.35 +2.15 +0.43
HDFC 1,740.00 -11.70 -0.67
Reliance 837.05 +12.90 +1.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Vent 265.10 +2.40 +0.91
Hindalco 250.70 +9.85 +4.09
JSW Steel 257.20 +8.20 +3.29
Prataap Snacks 1,277.70 +99.40 +8.44
Rel Capital 552.25 -10.80 -1.92
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 452.70 +21.80 +5.06
Tata Steel 691.45 +30.45 +4.61
Hindalco 250.90 +10.15 +4.22
Sun Pharma 530.20 +16.40 +3.19
Bajaj Finance 1,923.60 +57.40 +3.08
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 691.40 +31.20 +4.73
Sun Pharma 530.40 +16.40 +3.19
NTPC 175.45 +4.65 +2.72
SBI 256.65 +5.30 +2.11
Infosys 919.45 +16.35 +1.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,703.95 -51.50 -1.37
Bharti Infratel 399.95 -4.70 -1.16
HDFC 1,740.00 -11.70 -0.67
Dr Reddys Labs 2,375.85 -13.30 -0.56
IndusInd Bank 1,682.50 -6.30 -0.37
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,703.70 -53.50 -1.42
Tata Motors (D) 239.45 -1.65 -0.68
HDFC 1,745.80 -6.60 -0.38
Dr Reddys Labs 2,377.85 -9.55 -0.40
HDFC Bank 1,799.30 -0.15 -0.01
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Viewpoint Special: Bhupendra Chaubey In Conversation With Hrithik Roshan

Viewpoint Special: Bhupendra Chaubey In Conversation With Hrithik Roshan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES