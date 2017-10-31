SBI Cuts Benchmark Lending Rate by 0.05 Percent Across Maturities
The reduction in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) came after a gap of almost 10 months. The bank had last cut the rate on January 1.
Picture for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday slashed benchmark lending rate by 0.05 percent across maturities.
The reduction in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) came after a gap of almost 10 months. The bank had last cut the rate on January 1.
The move by the SBI will trigger rate cut by other lenders.
With the reduction, the MCLR for one year has come down to 7.95 percent from 8 percent, SBI website said.
The new rate would be effective November 1, it said. The MCLR on overnight borrowings has been reduced to 7.70 percent from 7.75 percent, while the lending rate for three-year tenure has been cut from 8.15 percent to 8.10 percent.
Similarly, the bank reduced the lending rate by similar percentage point for tenures including one month, three months, six months and two years.
Meanwhile another public sector lender Allahabad Bank also reduced the MCLR rate by 0.15 percent across all tenor.
With the reduction, one year MCLR has come down to 8.30 per cent as against 8.45 per cent effective tomorrow.
The reduction in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) came after a gap of almost 10 months. The bank had last cut the rate on January 1.
The move by the SBI will trigger rate cut by other lenders.
With the reduction, the MCLR for one year has come down to 7.95 percent from 8 percent, SBI website said.
The new rate would be effective November 1, it said. The MCLR on overnight borrowings has been reduced to 7.70 percent from 7.75 percent, while the lending rate for three-year tenure has been cut from 8.15 percent to 8.10 percent.
Similarly, the bank reduced the lending rate by similar percentage point for tenures including one month, three months, six months and two years.
Meanwhile another public sector lender Allahabad Bank also reduced the MCLR rate by 0.15 percent across all tenor.
With the reduction, one year MCLR has come down to 8.30 per cent as against 8.45 per cent effective tomorrow.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|523.15
|+39.15
|+8.09
|Tata Steel
|703.80
|-14.45
|-2.01
|Cyient
|540.55
|-17.15
|-3.08
|ICICI Bank
|300.10
|-0.45
|-0.15
|Bharti Airtel
|497.20
|+4.30
|+0.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|441.95
|+12.05
|+2.80
|Axis Bank
|523.05
|+38.75
|+8.00
|Bank of Baroda
|169.85
|-4.25
|-2.44
|Tata Steel
|703.65
|-15.15
|-2.11
|Network 18
|51.10
|+1.85
|+3.76
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|523.15
|+39.15
|+8.09
|Bharti Infratel
|442.15
|+12.45
|+2.90
|ONGC
|191.10
|+4.50
|+2.41
|HCL Tech
|855.80
|+19.45
|+2.33
|BPCL
|541.60
|+5.35
|+1.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|523.05
|+38.75
|+8.00
|ONGC
|191.10
|+4.45
|+2.38
|BHEL
|97.75
|+1.95
|+2.04
|Bharti Airtel
|497.65
|+4.85
|+0.98
|Hero Motocorp
|3,854.75
|+23.95
|+0.63
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|799.30
|-25.10
|-3.04
|Vedanta
|331.85
|-9.10
|-2.67
|Infosys
|921.85
|-22.25
|-2.36
|GAIL
|465.20
|-10.50
|-2.21
|M&M
|1,344.80
|-29.95
|-2.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|921.65
|-23.00
|-2.43
|M&M
|1,345.00
|-29.45
|-2.14
|Tata Steel
|703.65
|-15.15
|-2.11
|SBI
|305.80
|-6.30
|-2.02
|Tata Motors
|428.55
|-7.25
|-1.66
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nokia 2 First Look Video: Check Out The New Budget Nokia Android Phone
- Kidambi Srikanth: Gopi Sir Believed in Me More Than Anybody Else
- Ameesha Patel Being Slammed for This Photo Explains How Trolls Are Ruining the Internet
- Trollers Take a Dig at Nia Sharma For Sporting Violet Lips, Call her 'Transgender', 'Teen Porn'
- Chris Gayle wins Australia Masseuse Court Case