GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

SBI Life Insurance Lists With 5% Premium

SBI Life is a joint venture between India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and BNP Paribas Cardif (BNPPC), the insurance holding company of France. The insurer had fixed the price band for the IPO at Rs 685-700 per share.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2017, 11:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SBI Life Insurance Lists With 5% Premium
A man walks past a podium set up at the venue of a news conference to announce the launch of Initial Public Offering by SBI Life Insurance Co in Mumbai. Image: Reuters
New Delhi: SBI Life Insurance Company on Tuesday made its debut on the BSE at Rs 733.30, a premium of 4.75 percent over its issue price of Rs 700.

The stock opened at Rs 733.30, gained further momentum and touched a high of Rs 738.

Similar movement was seen on the National Stock Exchange as well, where the stock opened at Rs 735, with a premium of 5 percent over its issue price.

At 1002 hours, the stock was trading at Rs 731 on the BSE and at Rs 734 on the NSE.

The Rs 8,400-crore initial public offer (IPO) was oversubscribed 3.58 times.

The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 12.56 times while that of non-institutional investors received 70 percent subscriptions and retail investors 85 percent, data available with the NSE showed.

SBI Life is a joint venture between India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and BNP Paribas Cardif (BNPPC), the insurance holding company of France. The insurer had fixed the price band for the IPO at Rs 685-700 per share.

JM Financial Institutional Securities, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India, Deutsche Equities India, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets were the book running lead managers to the offer.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,543.62 +259.90 ( +0.83%)

Nifty 50

9,868.60 +80.00 ( +0.82%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 723.00 +23.00 +3.29
Axis Bank 511.70 +2.55 +0.50
Reliance 798.40 +17.50 +2.24
Tata Motors 418.50 +17.00 +4.23
GAIL 434.00 +14.95 +3.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 723.00 +23.00 +3.29
Indiabulls Vent 266.15 +10.65 +4.17
HCL Tech 883.25 +8.75 +1.00
Hero Motocorp 3,813.55 +32.35 +0.86
GAIL 432.95 +13.85 +3.30
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors (D) 234.65 +12.35 +5.56
Tata Motors 418.50 +17.00 +4.23
GAIL 434.00 +14.95 +3.57
Indiabulls Hsg 1,244.80 +38.05 +3.15
Aurobindo Pharm 709.90 +18.25 +2.64
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors (D) 234.45 +12.05 +5.42
Tata Motors 418.95 +17.70 +4.41
Asian Paints 1,152.25 +35.20 +3.15
Bajaj Auto 3,182.50 +74.35 +2.39
Dr Reddys Labs 2,375.10 +45.70 +1.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 206.95 -4.05 -1.92
Maruti Suzuki 7,894.85 -83.35 -1.04
SBI 252.10 -1.75 -0.69
Larsen 1,138.75 -3.30 -0.29
Kotak Mahindra 999.20 -3.05 -0.30
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,898.45 -74.70 -0.94
SBI 252.00 -1.75 -0.69
Larsen 1,137.80 -3.40 -0.30
Kotak Mahindra 999.20 -2.70 -0.27
Coal India 270.45 -0.15 -0.06
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES