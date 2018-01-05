GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SBI Likely to Slash Minimum Balance Requirement for Savings Accounts Following Public Backlash

SBI had initially raised the minimum balance requirement to Rs 5,000 in June. However, following public discontent the bank brought down the minimum balance requirement to Rs 3,000 in metros, Rs 2,000 in semi-urban and Rs 1,000 in rural centres.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SBI Likely to Slash Minimum Balance Requirement for Savings Accounts Following Public Backlash
Image for representation/ Reuters
New Delhi: The State Bank of India is likely to reduce the minimum balance requirement to Rs 1,000 from the current Rs 3,000 in urban areas.

SBI had initially raised the minimum balance requirement to Rs 5,000 in June. However, following public discontent the bank brought down the minimum balance requirement to Rs 3,000 in metros, Rs 2,000 in semi-urban and Rs 1,000 in rural centres.

The charges were re-introduced after a gap of five years during the current financial year.

India’s largest bank suffered a huge backlash last week when the finance ministry data revealed that it collected Rs 17.72 billion, more than its second-quarter profit, from customers for non-maintenance of monthly average balance in savings accounts in eight months of the financial year 2017-18.

SBI is also changing the requirement from monthly average balance to quarterly average balance.

While SBI’s current Rs 3,000 minimum balance requirement for urban areas is highest among all PSBs, it is the lowest among all large private banks.

State Bank of India has close to 405 million savings account customers. "On a balance of Rs 3,000 in metro, SBI earns Rs 6 only per month whereas for a minimum balance of Rs 1,000 in rural, bank earns Rs 2 per month which is meagre when compared to the services offered and corresponding costs incurred by the bank (free chequebook, 8 free ATM transactions, free branch transactions)," the state-owned lender said in a statement.

| Edited by: Ananya Chakraborty
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,128.03 +158.39 ( +0.47%)

Nifty 50

10,548.00 +43.20 ( +0.41%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance Comm 34.45 +1.15 +3.45
Yes Bank 332.70 +15.60 +4.92
Idea Cellular 116.25 +11.70 +11.19
Maruti Suzuki 9,452.95 +66.70 +0.71
Tata Steel 771.05 +10.80 +1.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,714.25 +8.75 +0.51
Varun Beverages 702.20 +13.65 +1.98
Indiabulls Hsg 1,194.95 +10.20 +0.86
United Brewerie 1,160.30 +80.75 +7.48
Reliance Comm 34.55 +1.20 +3.60
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 332.95 +15.85 +5.00
Adani Ports 423.25 +13.40 +3.27
Bharti Airtel 538.95 +15.95 +3.05
Lupin 899.75 +21.60 +2.46
Dr Reddys Labs 2,471.85 +61.05 +2.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 332.65 +15.55 +4.90
Adani Ports 423.35 +14.10 +3.45
Bharti Airtel 538.40 +15.95 +3.05
Dr Reddys Labs 2,468.30 +58.80 +2.44
IndusInd Bank 1,682.00 +35.70 +2.17
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 383.20 -4.10 -1.06
BPCL 486.30 -5.20 -1.06
HPCL 414.65 -4.20 -1.00
UPL 773.50 -8.15 -1.04
Hindalco 277.55 -2.25 -0.80
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 197.50 -1.85 -0.93
SBI 306.00 -2.05 -0.67
ICICI Bank 313.40 -1.40 -0.44
Infosys 1,011.80 -3.50 -0.34
Sun Pharma 579.95 -1.05 -0.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES