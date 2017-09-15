SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment 2017 Online Application Process Begins at bank.sbi/careers/
SBI has released a notification for the recruitment of 41 Specialist Cadre Officer Vacancies out of which 40 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manager (Law) and 1 post for Deputy General Manager (Law).
SBI Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2017 online application process has been commenced by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website - bank.sbi/careers/.
SBI has released a notification for the recruitment of 41 Specialist Cadre Officer Vacancies out of which 40 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manager (Law) and 1 post for Deputy General Manager (Law). The online application process will close on October 6th 2017. As per the official notification, the tentative exam date of Online Test is November 11th 2017 and the admit cards would be available tentatively on October 25th 2017. Candidates interested in applying for the above mentioned positions for State Bank of India can follow the instructions below and apply online:
How to Apply for SBI Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2017?
Step 1: Visit the careers website of SBI - https://bank.sbi/careers/
Step 2: Click on the Notification - Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers in State Bank of India
Step 3: Click on ‘Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers in State Bank of India’
Step 4: Click on Apply Online, it will take you to http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sbiscolsep17/
Step 5: Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’ at the top right side of the screen
Step 6: Enter Details, pay the fee and complete the application process
Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a Print Out for further reference
Law Graduates who have passed 5 years Integrated Law Programme from a recognized University in India as well as a candidate with a Degree in Law can apply for the SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Vacancies. The candidates applying for Deputy Manager (Law) must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years whereas for the vacancy of Deputy General Manager (Law) the upper age limit is 45 years. However age relaxations for reserved categories are applicable as per government policy.
The candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹600/- however SC/ST/PWD candidates need to pay ₹100/- only.
Candidates applying for Special Cadre Officers can go through the advertisement below to know the eligibility and other important guidelines:
https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/1505222326514_CRPD_SCO_LAW2017_18.pdf
