GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SEBI Imposes Rs 1 Crore Penalty on IHI Developers, Directors

In an order, SEBI said that the firm and the directors were engaged in fund mobilising activity from the public through investment contracts by floating or sponsoring or launching collective investment schemes (CIS) without having registration with the market regulator.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2017, 11:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SEBI Imposes Rs 1 Crore Penalty on IHI Developers, Directors
In this file photo, the logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is seen on the facade of its headquarters building in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
New Delhi: Markets regulator SEBI on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on IHI Developers India and its four directors for illegally garnering money from the public by floating various plans for sale and purchase of land.

The directors are Harjit Singh, Ranjit Kaur, Kulbir Singh and Sanjeev Kumar.

In an order, the regulator said that the firm and the directors were engaged in fund mobilising activity from the public through investment contracts by floating or sponsoring or launching collective investment schemes (CIS) without having registration with SEBI.

The firm and its directors, as per the order, violated the CIS Regulations.

SEBI had received a complaint dated October 7, 2011 against IHI alleging that the company had been raising funds from investors in the name of sale of land and that it did not have any land in its name. It was mentioned in the complaint that the company was also operating in the name of Imbowers Housing and Infrastructure, according to the order.

The regulator also noted that it had passed an order in August 2015 against the firm and its directors, directing them to abstain from collecting any money from the investors or carrying out any collective investment schemes and to wind up the existing schemes and refund the money collected from the investors.

There is nothing on record to show that the firm and its directors complied with its directions, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,056.83 +208.80 ( +0.62%)

Nifty 50

10,530.70 +52.80 ( +0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 431.20 +12.80 +3.06
Tata Motors (D) 244.80 +7.10 +2.99
Axis Bank 562.40 +15.00 +2.74
TCS 2,700.40 +71.55 +2.72
Hero Motocorp 3,802.00 +88.50 +2.38
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 499.65 -11.55 -2.26
BPCL 517.70 -8.50 -1.62
HPCL 418.60 -4.05 -0.96
IOC 388.55 -3.45 -0.88
Vedanta 329.90 -2.80 -0.84
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php