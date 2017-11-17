GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SEBI Keen to Resolve NSE's Co-location Issue Soon

The case relates to some brokers allegedly getting preferential access to NSE servers through co-location facility during 2011-14. The exchange discontinued the facility since 2014.

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2017, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SEBI Keen to Resolve NSE's Co-location Issue Soon
File photo of SEBI building, Mumbai. (Representative Image)
Mumbai: Following NSE's submission of the latest forensic reports on the co-location issue, SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi on Friday said the regulator is looking for a quick resolution of the matter.

"We will see how we proceed, but we want to resolve it (the case) as soon as possible," Tyagi told PTI on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.

The case relates to some brokers allegedly getting preferential access to NSE servers through co-location facility during 2011-14. The exchange discontinued the facility since 2014.

The issue took a different turn on Thursday with the Income Tax department raiding some NSE brokers. The controversy has also delayed the proposed public issue of the exchange and the new CEO Vikram Limaye had said that the public float would take place only after the co-location issue was resolved.

A SEBI probe is also under way to quantify the unlawful gains made by the brokers allegedly in connivance with some top NSE officials.

The National Stock Exchange has submitted a forensic audit report on the issue, prepared by consultancy EY, to the regulator SEBI for a review, few days-ago.

Besides, the exchange has also submitted a study conducted by the ISB to determine whether certain NSE brokers made any abnormal profits as a result of getting preferential access to the servers of the exchange with the co-location facility.

The ISB was roped into verify whether the brokers named by the Deloitte forensic report had indeed profiteered through the facility.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,342.80 +235.98 ( +0.71%)

Nifty 50

10,283.60 +68.85 ( +0.67%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 344.40 +54.40 +18.76
SBI 337.50 +4.10 +1.23
HDFC 1,705.50 +41.10 +2.47
ICICI Bank 325.10 +6.15 +1.93
Bank of Baroda 183.55 +0.75 +0.41
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 343.70 +53.70 +18.52
ICICI Bank 325.10 +5.95 +1.86
SBI 337.40 +3.95 +1.18
Rain Industries 329.75 -17.35 -5.00
PNB 190.70 +1.25 +0.66
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Power 88.95 +4.15 +4.89
Cipla 608.55 +15.70 +2.65
HDFC 1,705.50 +41.10 +2.47
Maruti Suzuki 8,348.35 +184.65 +2.26
Tata Steel 701.20 +14.85 +2.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 608.65 +15.65 +2.64
HDFC 1,701.00 +37.05 +2.23
Maruti Suzuki 8,340.70 +175.20 +2.15
Tata Steel 701.35 +14.70 +2.14
Tata Motors 421.45 +7.95 +1.92
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 484.55 -15.35 -3.07
Infosys 970.95 -17.45 -1.77
Bosch 18,965.90 -292.55 -1.52
TCS 2,707.30 -39.35 -1.43
HCL Tech 840.00 -11.90 -1.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 970.95 -17.65 -1.79
TCS 2,710.10 -36.50 -1.33
ONGC 177.50 -1.85 -1.03
Wipro 294.75 -2.90 -0.97
Asian Paints 1,171.10 -8.95 -0.76
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Padmavati Row: Deepika Padukone Calls India Regressive; Swamy Calls the Actor 'Dutch'

Padmavati Row: Deepika Padukone Calls India Regressive; Swamy Calls the Actor 'Dutch'

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES