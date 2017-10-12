GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

SEBI Orders Release of Triumph International Finance India's Accounts

Last month, SEBI had ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts and the mutual fund folios of Triumph International Finance India after the company failed to pay a fine imposed on it by the regulator in April 2003 for violating securities regulation in the matter of Shonkh Technologies International.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2017, 8:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SEBI Orders Release of Triumph International Finance India's Accounts
In this file photo, the logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
New Delhi: Markets regulator SEBI on Thursday ordered the release of bank and demat accounts of Triumph International Finance India after the firm paid the pending dues amounting to Rs 17.76 lakh.

The banks, depositories -- NSDL and CDSL -- and mutual funds are directed to "release the bank accounts/ lockers/ demat accounts/ mutual fund folios" of Triumph International Finance India, SEBI said in an order.

The ruling of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has come after the firm paid the pending dues. Last month, SEBI had ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts and the mutual fund folios of the firm.

SEBI's attachment ruling had come after the company failed to pay a fine imposed on it by the regulator in April 2003 for violating securities regulation in the matter of Shonkh Technologies International.

The pending dues against the firm included an initial fine of Rs 6.50 lakh, a 12 percent per annum interest on it from April 2003 till September 2017, amounting to Rs 11,25,337 and a recovery cost of Rs 1,000.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,182.22 +348.23 ( +1.09%)

Nifty 50

10,096.40 +111.60 ( +1.12%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 264.45 +14.95 +5.99
Reliance 872.75 +32.60 +3.88
TCS 2,548.20 +47.85 +1.91
Sun Pharma 539.55 +13.50 +2.57
Infosys 927.30 -3.40 -0.37
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sterlite Techno 271.85 +15.05 +5.86
Bajaj Finance 1,951.80 +28.10 +1.46
Claris Life 335.70 -27.05 -7.46
TI Financial 602.75 +22.40 +3.86
Oberoi Realty 415.05 +11.70 +2.90
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 264.45 +14.95 +5.99
Bharti Infratel 432.00 +21.50 +5.24
Reliance 872.75 +32.60 +3.88
Sun Pharma 539.55 +13.50 +2.57
Aurobindo Pharm 747.00 +14.90 +2.04
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 872.50 +32.10 +3.82
Sun Pharma 539.40 +13.60 +2.59
TCS 2,548.55 +48.05 +1.92
Axis Bank 524.65 +9.10 +1.77
HUL 1,238.20 +20.80 +1.71
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 400.25 -3.30 -0.82
UltraTechCement 3,919.80 -31.40 -0.79
IOC 414.90 -3.20 -0.77
UPL 809.25 -3.95 -0.49
Infosys 927.30 -3.40 -0.37
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 398.70 -4.70 -1.17
Coal India 282.40 -1.30 -0.46
Infosys 927.15 -3.45 -0.37
BHEL 84.60 -0.20 -0.24
Asian Paints 1,160.10 -0.35 -0.03
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES