GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

SEBI Proposes Tighter Ratings Agency Rules

The move comes just months after the watchdog set tougher rules, including mandating ratings agencies to more closely monitor whether issuers are meeting their debt obligations and increasing disclosure requirements.

Reuters

Updated:September 9, 2017, 8:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SEBI Proposes Tighter Ratings Agency Rules
The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai (REUTERS)
Mumbai: India's capital markets regulator proposed additional changes to credit ratings agencies on Friday, including a restriction on cross-holdings and spinning off non-ratings businesses.

The move comes just months after the watchdog set tougher rules, including mandating ratings agencies to more closely monitor whether issuers are meeting their debt obligations and increasing disclosure requirements.

The new proposals by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) include requiring a ratings agency to hive off any other business it does, apart from assigning ratings and economic or financial research, to a separate entity.

SEBI also suggested that an appeal by a company against a rating assigned to it should be reviewed by a different panel than one which issued the rating.

It also said that an agency could be allowed to withdraw ratings half way through the term of the financial instrument being rated or after it had rated the instrument continuously for five years, whichever was higher.

SEBI said that a ratings organisation should have a minimum net capital of 500 million Indian rupees ($7.84 million) before it is accredited as a credit ratings agency. The current net capital requirement is 50 million rupees.

SEBI also proposed that a ratings agency should not hold more than 10 percent shares or voting rights and representation on the board of a rival.

It has invited public comments on the proposals by Sept. 29.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,687.52 +24.78 ( +0.08%)

Nifty 50

9,934.80 +4.90 ( +0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,172.40 +43.30 +3.83
Vedanta 330.10 +3.30 +1.01
Bajaj Finance 1,891.20 -72.00 -3.67
Reliance 816.90 -1.20 -0.15
Infosys 884.30 -11.45 -1.28
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 138.10 +8.80 +6.81
UPL 813.15 -10.50 -1.27
Future Consumer 65.00 +1.35 +2.12
Gulf Oil Lubric 814.90 +33.45 +4.28
Ashok Leyland 115.05 +3.20 +2.86
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,172.40 +43.30 +3.83
Bharti Airtel 403.50 +6.20 +1.56
Kotak Mahindra 1,007.55 +14.05 +1.41
HDFC Bank 1,787.65 +21.10 +1.19
Tech Mahindra 430.80 +4.75 +1.11
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,172.30 +45.80 +4.07
Bharti Airtel 404.00 +6.55 +1.65
Kotak Mahindra 1,007.60 +12.10 +1.22
HDFC Bank 1,788.00 +17.40 +0.98
ITC 272.45 +2.10 +0.78
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 1,295.40 -44.55 -3.32
Dr Reddys Labs 2,162.50 -62.45 -2.81
BPCL 513.35 -10.75 -2.05
Bank of Baroda 136.80 -2.75 -1.97
Sun Pharma 471.35 -9.10 -1.89
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 1,294.70 -44.05 -3.29
Dr Reddys Labs 2,158.80 -65.15 -2.93
BHEL 127.80 -2.70 -2.07
Sun Pharma 471.05 -9.00 -1.87
Bajaj Auto 2,913.85 -52.10 -1.76

Video Wall

Watch: Telangana CM's New Rs 300-CR Office

Watch: Telangana CM's New Rs 300-CR Office

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES