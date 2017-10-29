SEBI Settles Case With 4 Entities in Foseco India Matter
The market regulator had initiated adjudication proceedings against the four entities for allegedly violating the Securities and Contracts (Regulation) Act and LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation with respect to dealing in the shares of Foseco India.
File Photo of SEBI building.
New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has settled with four entities a case related to alleged violations of various norms with regard to dealing in the shares of Foseco India after they together paid over Rs 6.82 lakh towards settlement.
These entities are Foseco India, Foseco (UK), Vesuvius Holding (formerly known as Cookson Group PLC), and Foseco Overseas.
The market regulator had initiated adjudication proceedings against the four entities for allegedly violating the Securities and Contracts (Regulation) Act and LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation with respect to dealing in the shares of Foseco India.
According to a Sebi order dated October 27, the entities had filed an application to settle the adjudication proceedings.
The settlement terms proposed by the four entities were considered by SEBI's High Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC), which recommended the matter for settlement on payment of Rs 6,82,795. This was approved by the panel of whole time members of the regulator.
Earlier this month, the entities paid the settlement amount of Rs 6,82,795 and then the SEBI disposed of the adjudication proceedings.
These entities are Foseco India, Foseco (UK), Vesuvius Holding (formerly known as Cookson Group PLC), and Foseco Overseas.
The market regulator had initiated adjudication proceedings against the four entities for allegedly violating the Securities and Contracts (Regulation) Act and LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation with respect to dealing in the shares of Foseco India.
According to a Sebi order dated October 27, the entities had filed an application to settle the adjudication proceedings.
The settlement terms proposed by the four entities were considered by SEBI's High Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC), which recommended the matter for settlement on payment of Rs 6,82,795. This was approved by the panel of whole time members of the regulator.
Earlier this month, the entities paid the settlement amount of Rs 6,82,795 and then the SEBI disposed of the adjudication proceedings.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|307.05
|-24.15
|-7.29
|United Spirits
|3,025.75
|+451.10
|+17.52
|ICICI Bank
|301.15
|+1.90
|+0.63
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,114.45
|+46.40
|+0.58
|SBI
|311.05
|-9.45
|-2.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|929.45
|-17.80
|-1.88
|Bharti Infratel
|419.35
|-36.35
|-7.98
|United Spirits
|3,029.40
|+454.15
|+17.64
|Yes Bank
|307.20
|-24.50
|-7.39
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,264.65
|+14.30
|+1.14
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|432.05
|+17.75
|+4.28
|Bajaj Finance
|1,819.00
|+72.25
|+4.14
|ONGC
|184.00
|+6.65
|+3.75
|Sun Pharma
|549.90
|+19.75
|+3.73
|Tata Power
|85.10
|+2.95
|+3.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|431.85
|+17.85
|+4.31
|Sun Pharma
|550.35
|+19.40
|+3.65
|ONGC
|183.55
|+6.25
|+3.53
|Tata Motors (D)
|237.70
|+7.15
|+3.10
|Tata Motors
|430.05
|+10.70
|+2.55
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|418.55
|-36.85
|-8.09
|Yes Bank
|307.05
|-24.15
|-7.29
|HPCL
|456.05
|-25.15
|-5.23
|Bharti Airtel
|485.30
|-26.00
|-5.09
|IOC
|414.95
|-21.55
|-4.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|485.10
|-25.45
|-4.98
|SBI
|310.95
|-9.70
|-3.03
|Reliance
|929.45
|-17.80
|-1.88
|Wipro
|296.00
|-5.85
|-1.94
|BHEL
|95.20
|-1.25
|-1.30
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar's Padman to Release on Republic Day
- Patna Skipper Pardeep Narwal Was Confident of Winning Kabaddi Title
- Madame Tussauds Delhi Unveils Justin Bieber’s Wax Figure At The Grub Food Fest
- SEBI Empowers Investors Through an Awareness Campaign
- WhatsApp 'Delete For Everyone' Feature: Now Unsend Wrongly Sent Messages