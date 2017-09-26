GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sebi Tightens Stockbroker Norms to Curb Unauthorised Trades

Under the stricter regulatory framework, stockbrokers have to compulsorily "use telephone recording system to record the instructions and maintain telephone recordings," in case the client is giving the orders on phone.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2017, 7:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sebi Tightens Stockbroker Norms to Curb Unauthorised Trades
File photo of SEBI building, Mumbai. Representative image
New Delhi: To prevent unauthorised trading activities, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday directed stockbrokers to compulsorily keep a record of orders placed by clients from January 1, 2018.

Under the stricter regulatory framework, stockbrokers have to compulsorily "use telephone recording system to record the instructions and maintain telephone recordings," in case the client is giving the orders on phone.

Issuing a circular to the stock exchanges, Sebi said that in spite of measures taken, a considerable proportion of investor complaints is of the nature of 'unauthorised trades'.

"... it has now been decided that all brokers shall execute trades of clients only after keeping evidence of the client placing such order," the circular said.

The evidence could be a physical record written and signed by the client, telephone recording, e-mail from authorised ID, log for internet transactions, a record of SMS or any other legally verifiable record, as per the circular.

"When a dispute arises, the burden of proof will be on the broker to produce the above records for the disputed trade," it added.

The circular would be effective from January 1, 2018.

The regulator said the decision has been taken to further strengthen regulatory provisions against unauthorised trades as also to harmonise the requirements across markets.

Currently, the regulations for commodity derivative markets require members to execute the trade of clients only after keeping evidence of placing the order and the proof could also be in the form of sound recording.

However, there are no such requirements in equity, equity derivative and currency derivative markets.

"Sebi in the past has taken several steps to tackle the menace of 'unauthorised trades' viz periodic running account settlement, post transactions SMS/ email by exchanges/ depositories, ticker on broker/ DP websites...," the circular said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,636.45 +9.82 ( +0.03%)

Nifty 50

9,879.90 +7.30 ( +0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Avenue Supermar 1,116.05 +87.05 +8.46
Dewan Housing 556.40 +31.85 +6.07
HDFC Bank 1,792.30 -7.45 -0.41
Vedanta 318.25 +11.45 +3.73
HDFC 1,741.25 -13.80 -0.79
Company Price Change %Gain
Deep Industries 226.15 +13.10 +6.15
Avenue Supermar 1,116.80 +87.95 +8.55
Aurobindo Pharm 708.50 +5.95 +0.85
JSW Steel 242.30 +5.35 +2.26
Adani Ports 390.55 +2.50 +0.64
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 171.40 +6.60 +4.00
Vedanta 318.25 +11.45 +3.73
Indiabulls Hsg 1,242.70 +38.75 +3.22
Hindalco 234.60 +5.50 +2.40
Tata Steel 654.10 +14.35 +2.24
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 171.55 +7.10 +4.32
Tata Steel 654.15 +14.00 +2.19
Axis Bank 510.40 +9.10 +1.82
Lupin 1,005.15 +13.85 +1.40
Coal India 260.30 +3.35 +1.30
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 376.40 -14.95 -3.82
BPCL 469.25 -17.90 -3.67
HUL 1,217.35 -29.80 -2.39
Tata Power 79.95 -1.90 -2.32
Dr Reddys Labs 2,370.75 -46.50 -1.92
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,217.55 -28.80 -2.31
Dr Reddys Labs 2,366.75 -50.75 -2.10
Asian Paints 1,169.00 -27.25 -2.28
TCS 2,474.90 -33.30 -1.33
M&M 1,246.05 -13.30 -1.06

Video Wall

Kamal Haasan Speaks About his Political Leanings

Kamal Haasan Speaks About his Political Leanings

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES