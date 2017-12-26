GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Above 34,000, Nifty on New Peak at 10,515

The 30-share index crossed the 34,000-mark by jumping 65.07 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 34,005.37.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2017, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Above 34,000, Nifty on New Peak at 10,515
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Stock benchmarks crossed new milestones today, with the Sensex topping 34,000 for the first time and the Nifty hitting a fresh high of 10,515.

The 30-share index crossed the 34,000-mark by jumping 65.07 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 34,005.37.

The gauge had rallied 184.10 points in the previous session on Friday on the back of strong buying by domestic institutional investors.

There was support from all sectoral indices, driven by technology and oil and gas, with gains of up to 0.90 per cent.

The NSE Nifty spurted 22.10 points, or 0.21 per cent, to a new peak of 10.515.10.

Analysts said domestic institutional buying and interest among retail investors amid robust foreign funds inflows lifted mood.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 107.87 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) had also purchased equities worth a net Rs 371.53 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

ONGC, Dr Reddy's and TCS surged 1.86 per cent.

Asian stocks were mixed ahead of year-end holidays.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,010.61 +70.31 ( +0.21%)

Nifty 50

10,531.50 +38.50 ( +0.37%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 542.80 +13.70 +2.59
Sun Pharma 540.45 +9.95 +1.88
Yes Bank 315.45 +5.40 +1.74
Tata Steel 721.40 +10.80 +1.52
Dr Reddys Labs 2,360.25 +27.20 +1.17
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 317.15 -2.70 -0.84
Coal India 263.75 -2.15 -0.81
NTPC 178.45 -1.30 -0.72
M&M 741.55 -4.65 -0.62
HUL 1,348.10 -8.40 -0.62
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php