Sensex Advances 30 Points to Extend Gains for 7th Day
The 30-share Sensex had opened lower and the day’s low of 32,138.38 in early deals. However emergence of buying in the last hour of the trade helped the index wipe-off losses and close up 30.68 points, or 0.10 per cent at 32,272.61.
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark on Friday edged higher by 30.68 points, or 0.10 per cent to close at 32,272.61 in a volatile trade as gains in IT, auto, oil and banking stocks helped it extend winning streak for a seventh day amid lingering worries about North Korea.
The 50-share NSE Nifty, however, ended 1.20 points down, or 0.01 per cent, at 10,085.40 after hovering between 10,043.65 and 10,115.15 on alternate bouts of buying and selling.
On a weekly basis, the Sensex rose by 585.09 points, or 1.84 per cent while the Nifty gained 150.60 points or 1.51 per cent.
The Asian markets ended mixed on a flurry of selling and European shares too were in negative in early trade following an explosion on an underground train at a busy station in southwest London. North Korea also fired off its second missile over Japan.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Grasim
|1,240.10
|+6.95
|+0.56
|Reliance
|841.80
|-2.05
|-0.24
|HDFC
|1,768.95
|-2.85
|-0.16
|Divis Labs
|868.40
|-1.65
|-0.19
|ICICI Bank
|291.60
|-2.10
|-0.72
|Max Financial
|615.40
|+15.80
|+2.64
|Aditya Birla
|203.25
|-3.05
|-1.48
|Graphite India
|324.50
|+54.05
|+19.99
|Divis Labs
|868.75
|-1.45
|-0.17
|HDFC
|1,770.85
|-0.60
|-0.03
Top Gainers
|ONGC
|166.75
|+7.40
|+4.64
|Bajaj Auto
|3,025.60
|+97.25
|+3.32
|Coal India
|259.80
|+4.75
|+1.86
|Infosys
|908.25
|+15.85
|+1.78
|Bharti Infratel
|374.00
|+3.95
|+1.07
|ONGC
|166.90
|+7.50
|+4.71
|Bajaj Auto
|3,022.05
|+93.40
|+3.19
|Coal India
|259.90
|+4.95
|+1.94
|Infosys
|908.60
|+16.30
|+1.83
|Wipro
|285.75
|+1.85
|+0.65
Top Losers
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,211.20
|-42.15
|-1.87
|IndusInd Bank
|1,699.35
|-29.40
|-1.70
|ACC
|1,820.70
|-24.15
|-1.31
|Tata Power
|84.30
|-0.95
|-1.11
|Aurobindo Pharm
|758.30
|-7.75
|-1.01
|BHEL
|132.00
|-5.40
|-3.93
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,210.25
|-39.75
|-1.77
|ITC
|269.35
|-2.50
|-0.92
|NTPC
|167.30
|-1.30
|-0.77
|Cipla
|561.55
|-3.25
|-0.58