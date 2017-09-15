GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Advances 30 Points to Extend Gains for 7th Day

The 30-share Sensex had opened lower and the day’s low of 32,138.38 in early deals. However emergence of buying in the last hour of the trade helped the index wipe-off losses and close up 30.68 points, or 0.10 per cent at 32,272.61.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2017, 5:04 PM IST
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark on Friday edged higher by 30.68 points, or 0.10 per cent to close at 32,272.61 in a volatile trade as gains in IT, auto, oil and banking stocks helped it extend winning streak for a seventh day amid lingering worries about North Korea.

The 50-share NSE Nifty, however, ended 1.20 points down, or 0.01 per cent, at 10,085.40 after hovering between 10,043.65 and 10,115.15 on alternate bouts of buying and selling.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex rose by 585.09 points, or 1.84 per cent while the Nifty gained 150.60 points or 1.51 per cent.

The 30-share Sensex had opened lower and the day’s low of 32,138.38 in early deals. However emergence of buying in the last hour of the trade helped the index wipe-off losses and close up 30.68 points, or 0.10 per cent at 32,272.61.

The Asian markets ended mixed on a flurry of selling and European shares too were in negative in early trade following an explosion on an underground train at a busy station in southwest London. North Korea also fired off its second missile over Japan.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,272.61 +30.68 ( +0.10%)

Nifty 50

10,085.40 -1.20 ( -0.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Grasim 1,240.10 +6.95 +0.56
Reliance 841.80 -2.05 -0.24
HDFC 1,768.95 -2.85 -0.16
Divis Labs 868.40 -1.65 -0.19
ICICI Bank 291.60 -2.10 -0.72
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 166.75 +7.40 +4.64
Bajaj Auto 3,025.60 +97.25 +3.32
Coal India 259.80 +4.75 +1.86
Infosys 908.25 +15.85 +1.78
Bharti Infratel 374.00 +3.95 +1.07
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,211.20 -42.15 -1.87
IndusInd Bank 1,699.35 -29.40 -1.70
ACC 1,820.70 -24.15 -1.31
Tata Power 84.30 -0.95 -1.11
Aurobindo Pharm 758.30 -7.75 -1.01
