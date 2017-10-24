GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sensex Advances on Earnings Optimism, Surges 156 Points

The 30-share index gathered 156.24 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 32,662.96 with all the sectoral indices led by oil & gas, realty, PSU and metal trading higher.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2017, 10:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Advances on Earnings Optimism, Surges 156 Points
File photo: People walk past a bronze replica of a bull at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex gained over 156 points in early trade on Tuesday as investors widened their positions ahead of quarterly earnings from some bluechip companies amid positive Asian cues.

Moreover, continuous buying by domestic financial institutions also supported trading sentiment.

The 30-share index gathered 156.24 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 32,662.96 with all the sectoral indices led by oil & gas, realty, PSU and metal trading higher.

The gauge had rallied 116.76 points in the previous session.

The NSE index Nifty too climbed 34.25 points, or 0.33 per cent, to trade above the 10,200-mark at 10,219.10.

Brokers said fresh spell of buying by investors ahead of quarterly earnings from Infosys and a few other bluechip companies later in the day and a firming trend at other Asian bourses buoyed trading sentiment here.

Majog gainers were ONGC, NTPC, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Asian Paint, ICICI Bank, Coal India, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro and Power Grid, rising up to 2.42 per cent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 307.84 crore in yesterday's trade, as per provisional data issued by the stock exchanges.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.12 per cent and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.17 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.09 per cent in early trade today.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, shed 0.23 per cent in yesterday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,599.38 +92.66 ( +0.29%)

Nifty 50

10,218.20 +33.35 ( +0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 501.25 +3.90 +0.78
Axis Bank 455.35 +5.40 +1.20
Reliance 937.00 -2.75 -0.29
Dewan Housing 600.50 +17.55 +3.01
Vedanta 337.45 +8.25 +2.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Delta Corp 249.20 +12.90 +5.46
GNFC 538.00 +23.90 +4.65
Rain Industries 245.35 +22.75 +10.22
Gujarat Pipavav 143.05 +3.90 +2.80
Zuari Agro Chem 673.00 +81.60 +13.80
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 176.45 +4.75 +2.77
NTPC 181.30 +4.35 +2.46
Vedanta 337.30 +8.10 +2.46
Yes Bank 361.30 +7.40 +2.09
Tata Steel 724.25 +12.25 +1.72
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 176.25 +4.65 +2.71
NTPC 181.20 +4.55 +2.58
Tata Steel 723.55 +12.20 +1.72
SBI 249.25 +3.50 +1.42
Maruti Suzuki 7,928.00 +108.60 +1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,673.00 -22.50 -1.33
Tata Motors 416.70 -6.05 -1.43
Bosch 20,970.00 -312.55 -1.47
HCL Tech 926.05 -11.20 -1.19
Tech Mahindra 459.10 -4.00 -0.86
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 417.00 -5.30 -1.26
M&M 1,357.00 -10.05 -0.74
Tata Motors (D) 232.65 -2.15 -0.92
Sun Pharma 537.50 -2.75 -0.51
Larsen 1,130.50 -4.30 -0.38
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: IAF Highway Touchdown For The First Time Ever on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Watch: IAF Highway Touchdown For The First Time Ever on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES