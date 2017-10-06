GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Bounces 130 Points, Banking Shares Jump

Expectations built up that Friday's meeting of the GST Council may provide some relief to exporters and SMEs in terms of faster refunds and compliance.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2017, 10:23 AM IST
Sensex Bounces 130 Points, Banking Shares Jump
Representative image
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex surged over 130 points in the opening session on Friday, shaking off its earlier weakness, as oil and banking shares took spotlight.

The broader NSE Nifty regained the 9,900-mark.

Expectations built up that Friday's meeting of the GST Council may provide some relief to exporters and SMEs in terms of faster refunds and compliance.

The 30-share index rebounded by 130.10 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 31,722.13. The gauge had lost 79.68 points in the previous session after investors shaved off profit.

Reflecting the widespread recovery, all the sectoral indices led by consumer durables, metal and oil and gas were trading in the green, adding up to 1.01 per cent.

The NSE Nifty also moved up by 40.80 points, or 0.41 per cent, to quote at 9,929.50.

Traders said gains at most Asian markets tracking rallies on Wall Street following more buoyant US data and hopes of tax reforms bolstered trading sentiment here.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,806.33 +214.30 ( +0.68%)

Nifty 50

9,965.55 +76.85 ( +0.78%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 686.50 +25.50 +3.86
Jubilant Food 1,543.00 +60.65 +4.09
ICICI Bank 274.05 +2.25 +0.83
Reliance 831.80 +7.65 +0.93
Graphite India 479.35 +2.00 +0.42
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Vent 267.45 +4.75 +1.81
Hindalco 248.00 +7.15 +2.97
Exide Ind 206.65 +2.55 +1.25
Tata Steel 685.75 +25.55 +3.87
Graphite India 479.15 +2.80 +0.59
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 686.50 +25.50 +3.86
GAIL 446.45 +15.55 +3.61
Hindalco 247.95 +7.20 +2.99
NTPC 175.70 +4.60 +2.69
Vedanta 325.50 +7.10 +2.23
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 685.75 +25.55 +3.87
NTPC 175.70 +4.90 +2.87
SBI 256.45 +5.10 +2.03
Infosys 917.35 +14.25 +1.58
Coal India 276.70 +3.70 +1.36
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,377.50 -11.65 -0.49
HDFC 1,745.05 -6.65 -0.38
Hero Motocorp 3,747.00 -8.45 -0.23
Aurobindo Pharm 740.80 -2.05 -0.28
Zee Entertain 520.75 -0.85 -0.16
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,745.75 -6.65 -0.38
Hero Motocorp 3,746.30 -10.90 -0.29
Dr Reddys Labs 2,380.45 -6.95 -0.29
