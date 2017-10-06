Sensex Bounces 130 Points, Banking Shares Jump
Expectations built up that Friday's meeting of the GST Council may provide some relief to exporters and SMEs in terms of faster refunds and compliance.
Representative image
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex surged over 130 points in the opening session on Friday, shaking off its earlier weakness, as oil and banking shares took spotlight.
The broader NSE Nifty regained the 9,900-mark.
Expectations built up that Friday's meeting of the GST Council may provide some relief to exporters and SMEs in terms of faster refunds and compliance.
The 30-share index rebounded by 130.10 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 31,722.13. The gauge had lost 79.68 points in the previous session after investors shaved off profit.
Reflecting the widespread recovery, all the sectoral indices led by consumer durables, metal and oil and gas were trading in the green, adding up to 1.01 per cent.
The NSE Nifty also moved up by 40.80 points, or 0.41 per cent, to quote at 9,929.50.
Traders said gains at most Asian markets tracking rallies on Wall Street following more buoyant US data and hopes of tax reforms bolstered trading sentiment here.
The broader NSE Nifty regained the 9,900-mark.
Expectations built up that Friday's meeting of the GST Council may provide some relief to exporters and SMEs in terms of faster refunds and compliance.
The 30-share index rebounded by 130.10 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 31,722.13. The gauge had lost 79.68 points in the previous session after investors shaved off profit.
Reflecting the widespread recovery, all the sectoral indices led by consumer durables, metal and oil and gas were trading in the green, adding up to 1.01 per cent.
The NSE Nifty also moved up by 40.80 points, or 0.41 per cent, to quote at 9,929.50.
Traders said gains at most Asian markets tracking rallies on Wall Street following more buoyant US data and hopes of tax reforms bolstered trading sentiment here.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|686.50
|+25.50
|+3.86
|Jubilant Food
|1,543.00
|+60.65
|+4.09
|ICICI Bank
|274.05
|+2.25
|+0.83
|Reliance
|831.80
|+7.65
|+0.93
|Graphite India
|479.35
|+2.00
|+0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Vent
|267.45
|+4.75
|+1.81
|Hindalco
|248.00
|+7.15
|+2.97
|Exide Ind
|206.65
|+2.55
|+1.25
|Tata Steel
|685.75
|+25.55
|+3.87
|Graphite India
|479.15
|+2.80
|+0.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|686.50
|+25.50
|+3.86
|GAIL
|446.45
|+15.55
|+3.61
|Hindalco
|247.95
|+7.20
|+2.99
|NTPC
|175.70
|+4.60
|+2.69
|Vedanta
|325.50
|+7.10
|+2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|685.75
|+25.55
|+3.87
|NTPC
|175.70
|+4.90
|+2.87
|SBI
|256.45
|+5.10
|+2.03
|Infosys
|917.35
|+14.25
|+1.58
|Coal India
|276.70
|+3.70
|+1.36
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,377.50
|-11.65
|-0.49
|HDFC
|1,745.05
|-6.65
|-0.38
|Hero Motocorp
|3,747.00
|-8.45
|-0.23
|Aurobindo Pharm
|740.80
|-2.05
|-0.28
|Zee Entertain
|520.75
|-0.85
|-0.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,745.75
|-6.65
|-0.38
|Hero Motocorp
|3,746.30
|-10.90
|-0.29
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,380.45
|-6.95
|-0.29
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Embraces the World; FIFA Under-17 World Cup Set to Get Underway
- Bigg Boss 11, Day 4: Shilpa Irritates Vikas; Puneesh, Bandagi Become Friends
- BMC Demolishes Canteen of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies
- Mandira Bedi Clears a Few Misconceptions About Spot Reduction
- Triple H in India to Finalise WWE Tour; Fans Welcome Him in Style