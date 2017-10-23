GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Bounces 224 Points in Early Trade on Positive Asian Cues

The 30-share barometer, which had lost 194.39 points on the first day of Samvat 2074 in special 'Muhurat' session on Thursday, was trading higher by 223.86 points or 0.69 per cent at 32,613.82.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2017, 10:37 AM IST
Sensex Bounces 224 Points in Early Trade on Positive Asian Cues
In this file photo, a man ties a balloon to the horns of a bull statue at the entrance of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered about 224 points and the NSE Nifty regained the 10,200 mark in early trade today on fresh buying by investors amid a firm trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share barometer, which had lost 194.39 points on the first day of Samvat 2074 in special 'Muhurat' session on Thursday, was trading higher by 223.86 points or 0.69 per cent at 32,613.82.

All sectoral indices led by oil & gas, teck, metal and IT were trading in the green with gains of up to 1.07.

The NSE Nifty was quoting 61.95 points or 0.61 per cent higher at 10,208.50.

Brokers said emergence of buying by investors on hopes of encouraging quarterly earnings from some more blue chip companies and a firming trend at other Asian markets as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's landslide in a weekend snap election influenced sentiments here.

Besides, unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too supported the rebound, they added.

The big gainers were Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, TCS, SBI, ICICI Bank, Coal India, Cipla, Tata Steel, Power Grid and Wipro, gaining up to 2.33 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei surged 1.02 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index up 0,.02 per cent in late morning trade today. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, however, was down 0.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71 per cent to fresh record close in Friday's trade.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,506.72 +116.76 ( +0.36%)

Nifty 50

10,184.85 +38.30 ( +0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 497.35 +23.60 +4.98
Reliance 939.75 +29.85 +3.28
Axis Bank 449.95 -10.35 -2.25
ICICI Bank 262.55 +4.70 +1.82
Idea Cellular 98.15 +6.90 +7.56
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Edelweiss 291.35 +2.95 +1.02
Indian Energy E 1,626.45 -23.55 -1.43
GNFC 514.10 +41.80 +8.85
Sunteck Realty 368.70 +44.40 +13.69
Reliance 938.10 +27.75 +3.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 497.35 +23.60 +4.98
UltraTechCement 4,205.05 +170.70 +4.23
Reliance 939.75 +29.85 +3.28
Ambuja Cements 281.80 +7.75 +2.83
ICICI Bank 262.55 +4.70 +1.82
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 497.50 +23.65 +4.99
Reliance 938.10 +27.75 +3.05
BHEL 86.75 +1.95 +2.30
Wipro 297.40 +5.55 +1.90
ICICI Bank 262.55 +4.70 +1.82
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 592.90 -14.90 -2.45
Bharti Infratel 449.00 -11.25 -2.44
Axis Bank 449.95 -10.35 -2.25
UPL 778.35 -15.35 -1.93
Indiabulls Hsg 1,337.75 -22.95 -1.69
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors (D) 234.80 -6.55 -2.71
Cipla 593.70 -14.50 -2.38
Axis Bank 449.90 -10.45 -2.27
HDFC 1,720.90 -26.55 -1.52
Lupin 1,036.70 -15.80 -1.50
See all Top Losers »

