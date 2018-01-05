GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Hit New Record High on Fund Inflows

The 30-share Sensex spurted 205 points, or 0.60 per cent, to all-time high of 34,175.21 points, breaching its previous record high (intra-day) of 34,137.97 scaled on December 27.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2018, 11:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Hit New Record High on Fund Inflows
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Friday soared to the life-time high of 34,175.21 and the NSE Nifty scaled the historic 10,562.80 mark in late morning trade as banking, metal and realty stocks advanced following continuous foreign fund inflows and increased buying by domestic institutional investors.

The 30-share Sensex spurted 205 points, or 0.60 per cent, to all-time high of 34,175.21 points, breaching its previous record high (intra-day) of 34,137.97 scaled on December 27.

The gauge had gained 176.26 points in the previous session.

Sentiment got a lift following an improvement in liquidity in the market on sustained inflows by foreign funds amid the government moving forward on its bank recapitalisation programme, brokers said.

The finance ministry on Thursday sought Parliament's nod for extra expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore towards recapitalisation of bad loans-saddled public sector banks through bonds.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 212.05 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a Rs 325.24 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.

Banking behemoth SBI rallied 0.83 per cent while Punjab National Bank gained 1.50 per cent. Bank of Baroda also gained 0.67 per cent. Private peers ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank too rose by up to 3.15 per cent.

All the sectoral indices led by metal, consumer durables and bank, trading in the positive zone with gains of up to 1.41 per cent.

The 50-share Nifty also hit a new high of 10,562.80 by soaring 58 points, or 0.54 per cent. It also cracked previous record (intra-day) of 10,552.40 points reached on December 27.

Globally, in the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.55 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang gained 0.18 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.23 per cent in their early deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its record-setting run by ending 0.61 per cent higher in Thursday's trade.
| Edited by: Ananya Chakraborty
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,115.00 +145.36 ( +0.43%)

Nifty 50

10,544.30 +39.50 ( +0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance Comm 35.40 +2.10 +6.31
Idea Cellular 115.80 +11.25 +10.76
Yes Bank 333.25 +16.15 +5.09
Maruti Suzuki 9,483.45 +97.20 +1.04
Infosys 1,007.35 -8.05 -0.79
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,710.00 +4.50 +0.26
Varun Beverages 725.85 +37.30 +5.42
Indiabulls Hsg 1,194.15 +9.40 +0.79
Reliance Comm 35.40 +2.05 +6.15
Idea Cellular 115.80 +11.30 +10.81
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 333.25 +16.15 +5.09
Adani Ports 425.55 +15.70 +3.83
IndusInd Bank 1,675.00 +28.40 +1.72
Tata Steel 770.95 +10.70 +1.41
Bajaj Finance 1,778.50 +24.50 +1.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 333.05 +15.95 +5.03
Adani Ports 425.80 +16.55 +4.04
BHEL 103.00 +2.25 +2.23
IndusInd Bank 1,674.90 +28.60 +1.74
Tata Motors 435.10 +5.40 +1.26
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 412.90 -5.95 -1.42
BPCL 486.55 -4.95 -1.01
Tech Mahindra 517.40 -5.15 -0.99
ONGC 197.70 -1.80 -0.90
IOC 384.00 -3.30 -0.85
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 197.65 -1.70 -0.85
Infosys 1,007.25 -8.05 -0.79
ICICI Bank 312.60 -2.20 -0.70
Wipro 310.50 -1.00 -0.32
Axis Bank 557.90 -1.40 -0.25
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES