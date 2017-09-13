GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sensex Closes Marginally Higher, But Nifty in Red

Investors were cautious after retail inflation rose to a five-month high of 3.36 percent in August due to costlier vegetables and fruits and industrial production grew by 1.2 per cent in July from 4.5 percent a year ago.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2017, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Closes Marginally Higher, But Nifty in Red
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Both Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday settled almost at their previous level after early gains were offset by fag-end weakness amid uninterrupted capital outflows by foreign funds.

Sentiment took a dramatic turn downwards, particularly in the last one hour of trading, given a lower opening in European markets and clamour for taking profit, traders said.

Investors were cautious after retail inflation rose to a five-month high of 3.36 per cent in August due to costlier vegetables and fruits and industrial production grew by 1.2 per cent in July from 4.5 percent a year ago.

The 30-share Sensex opened strong but succumbed to late sell-off before ending marginally higher by 27.75 points, or 0.09 per cent at 32,186.41.

The gauge had gained 524.44 points over the past five straight sessions.

However, the 50-share Nifty ended down 13.75 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 10,079.30, breaking its four-session long winning streak. It had gained 176.85 points in the previous four trading days.

"Volatility emerged as the market reached near the all- time high, which pulled the index to close negative while FIIs continue to be a net seller," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Losses in BPCL, IOC, ITC Ltd, Indiabulls Housing and Eicher Motors dragged the index into the negative zone.

Asian markets mostly ended mixed. There was no clear picture in Europe too.

Broader markets turned soft, with the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices falling by up to 0.69 per cent.

In the Sensex kitty, Sun Pharma was the leader by rising 4.02 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries (3.13 per cent).

Other big gainers of the day were Dr. Reddy's, Lupin, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, gaining by up to 2.09 per cent.

ITC Ltd, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Ltd, Cipla, and Wipro were in the losing team.

Sector-wise, the BSE healthcare index rose by 1.15 percent and the bankex gained 0.17 per cent.

Oil and gas, PSU, metal, realty, FMCG, capital goods, auto, consumer durables and power ended lower, largely dragged down by profit-booking towards the fag end.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,186.41 +27.75 ( +0.09%)

Nifty 50

10,079.30 -13.75 ( -0.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 828.25 +23.15 +2.88
Reliance 849.00 +25.25 +3.07
Sun Pharma 503.35 +19.95 +4.13
Wockhardt 643.95 +26.00 +4.21
Infosys 883.75 -0.30 -0.03
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 829.15 +24.35 +3.03
Idea Cellular 82.60 +3.75 +4.76
Reliance 849.10 +25.80 +3.13
Wockhardt 643.90 +25.95 +4.20
SpiceJet 144.60 -1.95 -1.33
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Power 84.80 +3.80 +4.69
Sun Pharma 503.35 +19.95 +4.13
Reliance 849.00 +25.25 +3.07
Dr Reddys Labs 2,217.35 +51.60 +2.38
Bank of Baroda 143.80 +1.95 +1.37
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 502.95 +19.45 +4.02
Reliance 849.10 +25.80 +3.13
Dr Reddys Labs 2,210.10 +45.30 +2.09
Lupin 992.10 +10.75 +1.10
Tata Motors 389.80 +2.60 +0.67
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 500.20 -33.65 -6.30
IOC 415.95 -18.95 -4.36
ITC 271.50 -6.15 -2.22
Indiabulls Hsg 1,268.85 -22.50 -1.74
Eicher Motors 32,226.40 -435.45 -1.33
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 271.50 -6.05 -2.18
HDFC 1,780.40 -17.00 -0.95
Bharti Airtel 401.00 -3.90 -0.96
Cipla 554.30 -5.10 -0.91
Wipro 296.05 -2.20 -0.74

Video Wall

Japanese PM To Launch Bullet Train In Ahmedabad, Students Excited

Japanese PM To Launch Bullet Train In Ahmedabad, Students Excited

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES