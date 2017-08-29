GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sensex Down 150 Points, Nifty Below 9,900 on Weak Asian Cues

The NSE Nifty fell below the 9,900-mark, shedding 44.80 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 9,868 as its 43 constituents declined.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2017, 10:18 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Down 150 Points, Nifty Below 9,900 on Weak Asian Cues
A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (File photo/Reuters)
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 150 points in early trade on Tuesday on profit booking in power, banking and capital goods stocks amid weak Asian cues after North Korea launched a missile over Japan.

The 30-share index dropped by 150.20 points or 0.47 per cent to 31,600.62.The gauge had gained 491.97 points in the previous four sessions.

The NSE Nifty fell below the 9,900-mark, shedding 44.80 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 9,868 as its 43 constituents declined.

Brokers said profit booking in recent gainers by investors amid a weak trend in Asian markets as geopolitical tensions escalated after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan dragged down the indices.

Major losers were NTPC, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Coal India, Kotak Bank, ONGC, Asian Paint, Axis Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank and SBI, falling by up to 3.09 per cent.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.61 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.42 per cent in early trade. Shanghai Composite Index too shed 0.01 per cent. The US Dow Jones ended 0.02 per cent lower in Monday's trade.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,396.01 -354.81 ( -1.12%)

Nifty 50

9,796.65 -116.15 ( -1.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
RBL Bank 530.00 +19.00 +3.72
Infosys 928.70 -12.30 -1.31
Reliance Infra 505.50 +21.70 +4.49
Reliance 1,534.55 -32.00 -2.04
HDFC 1,728.00 -38.45 -2.18
Company Price Change %Gain
RBL Bank 530.00 +19.35 +3.79
Dr Lal PathLab 786.00 -16.70 -2.08
Reliance Infra 505.40 +22.10 +4.57
Infosys 928.60 -12.55 -1.33
L&T Finance 190.70 +2.95 +1.57
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 168.50 -4.80 -2.77
Hindalco 227.90 -5.65 -2.42
Tata Power 77.00 -1.85 -2.35
Bank of Baroda 141.10 -3.15 -2.18
HDFC 1,727.55 -38.90 -2.20
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 168.35 -5.00 -2.88
HDFC 1,728.50 -38.25 -2.16
Sun Pharma 482.65 -10.10 -2.05
Tata Motors (D) 221.00 -4.65 -2.06
Reliance 1,534.00 -31.80 -2.03

Video Wall

Watch: Lt. Col. Shrikant Purohit Reveals Torture in Custody

Watch: Lt. Col. Shrikant Purohit Reveals Torture in Custody

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.