1-min read

Sensex Down 68 Points in Opening Trade on Weak Asian Cues

The NSE Nifty too was down by 31.80 points, or 0.31 percent, to 10,054.80.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2017, 10:07 AM IST
Sensex Down 68 Points in Opening Trade on Weak Asian Cues
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped by over 68 points in opening trade on Friday, breaking its six-session winning streak due to profit booking in power, metal, consumer durables and healthcare stocks amid weak Asian leads after North Korea launched another missile over Japan.

The 30-share index fell by 68.45 points or 0.21 percent to 32,173.48.The gauge had rallied 579.96 points in the previous six sessions.

The NSE Nifty too was down by 31.80 points, or 0.31 percent, to 10,054.80.

Brokers said investors booked profits amid a weak trend in Asian markets as geopolitical tensions revived after North Korea fired another missile over Japan's northern island.

Major losers were Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Cipla, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, Lupin, Asian Paint, Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Tata Steel, HDFC Ltd and SBI, declining by up to 1.37 percent.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.51 percent, while Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.34 percent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei, however, was up 0.10 percent.

The US Dow Jones ended 0.20 percent higher on Thursday.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,170.75 -71.18 ( -0.22%)

Nifty 50

10,052.75 -33.85 ( -0.34%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 872.55 +2.50 +0.29
Aditya Birla 206.80 +0.60 +0.29
HDFC 1,762.55 -9.25 -0.52
Indiabulls Vent 283.70 -0.05 -0.02
Graphite India 303.10 +32.20 +11.89
Company Price Change %Gain
Max Financial 613.00 +13.40 +2.23
Aditya Birla 206.50 +0.20 +0.10
Indiabulls Vent 284.45 +0.40 +0.14
Graphite India 301.85 +31.40 +11.61
Divis Labs 872.45 +2.25 +0.26
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 164.55 +5.20 +3.26
Bharti Infratel 380.50 +10.45 +2.82
Infosys 902.50 +10.10 +1.13
Tech Mahindra 445.25 +3.85 +0.87
Wipro 285.55 +2.10 +0.74
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 164.55 +5.15 +3.23
Infosys 902.40 +10.10 +1.13
Bharti Airtel 400.15 +1.95 +0.49
Wipro 285.80 +1.90 +0.67
Coal India 256.65 +1.70 +0.67
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 208.60 -5.35 -2.50
Zee Entertain 521.85 -7.45 -1.41
Vedanta 314.90 -4.80 -1.50
Asian Paints 1,228.30 -17.75 -1.42
Sun Pharma 517.95 -6.70 -1.28
Company Price Change %Gain
BHEL 133.10 -4.30 -3.13
Sun Pharma 517.75 -6.50 -1.24
Asian Paints 1,230.00 -15.25 -1.22
Axis Bank 512.95 -6.80 -1.31
Cipla 559.00 -5.80 -1.03

