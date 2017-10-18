GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Drops 100 Points on Muted Earnings, Profit-booking

The 30-share index fell by 100.74 points, or 0.31 percent, to 32,508.42, with banking, PSU, capital goods, auto, healthcare and oil & gas stocks dropping up to 6.6 percent.

PTI

October 18, 2017
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell over 100 points to 32,508.42 at the start of the last trading session of the Samvat year 2073 today, hit by muted quarterly earnings by some bluechips and profit booking by participants at record levels.

The trend remained mixed in global markets.

The 30-share index fell by 100.74 points, or 0.31 percent, to 32,508.42, with banking, PSU, capital goods, auto, healthcare and oil & gas stocks dropping up to 6.6 percent.

The broad-based Nifty slipped from the record by falling 29.30 points, 0.29 percent, to 10,205.15.

Brokers said sentiment turned bearish on unabated foreign fund outflows and lower-than-expected Q2 earnings by some bluechip companies amid profit-booking in recent gainers.

Markets will conduct a special 'Muhurat' trading session tomorrow between 1830 hrs and 1930 hrs on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Private sector lender Axis Bank plunged 6.64 percent after it reported a spike in the dud loan portfolio due to newer surprises, including an under-reporting found by the Reserve Bank. The bank posted a 38 per cent rise in September quarter net profit at Rs 432 crore on low base effect.

Other losers were ICICI Bank, SBI, Cipla, Lupin, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, Tata Motors, Infosys, Sun Pharma and Coal India.

Investors were cautious with today being the last session of Hindu Samvat Year 2073.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.09 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.13 per cent in early trade on Wednesday.

Shanghai Composite gained 0.27 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.18 per cent higher yesterday.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,525.54 -83.62 ( -0.26%)

Nifty 50

10,198.60 -35.85 ( -0.35%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 473.90 -39.25 -7.65
MAS Financial S 675.00 +216.00 +47.06
Reliance 896.15 +21.80 +2.49
ICICI Bank 263.40 -10.50 -3.83
SBI 245.30 -5.85 -2.33
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Aegis Logistics 222.40 -4.40 -1.94
MAS Financial S 671.55 +212.55 +46.31
Nilkamal 1,685.95 +64.55 +3.98
Axis Bank 474.20 -39.00 -7.60
SBI 245.70 -5.45 -2.17
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 896.40 +22.05 +2.52
Power Grid Corp 208.35 +3.45 +1.68
ONGC 173.85 +2.65 +1.55
Kotak Mahindra 1,094.50 +15.90 +1.47
Wipro 294.15 +4.30 +1.48
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 896.00 +21.75 +2.49
Wipro 294.10 +4.60 +1.59
ONGC 173.70 +2.50 +1.46
Kotak Mahindra 1,095.00 +15.65 +1.45
BHEL 85.20 +1.00 +1.19
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 473.85 -39.30 -7.66
ICICI Bank 263.35 -10.55 -3.85
Zee Entertain 478.25 -16.55 -3.34
Bharti Infratel 465.70 -13.50 -2.82
Yes Bank 363.75 -9.80 -2.62
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 474.20 -39.00 -7.60
ICICI Bank 263.40 -10.50 -3.83
Cipla 617.60 -13.65 -2.16
SBI 245.70 -5.45 -2.17
Asian Paints 1,177.85 -16.55 -1.39
See all Top Losers »

