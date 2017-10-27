GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Ends at New Peak, Posts Best Weekly Gain Since Jan 27

The broader NSE Nifty slipped from its lifetime high to close at 10,323.05, down 20.75 points, or 0.20 per cent.

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2017, 4:27 PM IST
File photo: A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex edged up 10 points on the first session of the November derivatives series on Friday to close at a life high of 33,157 on sustained buying in healthcare, infra and auto counters amid positive global cues.

The key index closed at record highs for the third straight session.

However, the broader NSE Nifty slipped from its lifetime high to close at 10,323.05, down 20.75 points, or 0.20 per cent.

For the week, the Sensex recorded handsome gains of 767.26 points, or 2.37 per cent -- its best weekly gain since January 27.

The Nifty rose 176.50 points, or 1.74 per cent, during the week.
S&P BSE Sensex

33,157.22 +10.09 ( +0.03%)

Nifty 50

10,323.05 -20.75 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 307.05 -24.15 -7.29
United Spirits 3,025.75 +451.10 +17.52
ICICI Bank 301.15 +1.90 +0.63
Maruti Suzuki 8,114.45 +46.40 +0.58
SBI 311.05 -9.45 -2.95
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 929.45 -17.80 -1.88
Bharti Infratel 419.35 -36.35 -7.98
United Spirits 3,029.40 +454.15 +17.64
Yes Bank 307.20 -24.50 -7.39
Indiabulls Hsg 1,264.65 +14.30 +1.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 432.05 +17.75 +4.28
Bajaj Finance 1,819.00 +72.25 +4.14
ONGC 184.00 +6.65 +3.75
Sun Pharma 549.90 +19.75 +3.73
Tata Power 85.10 +2.95 +3.59
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 431.85 +17.85 +4.31
Sun Pharma 550.35 +19.40 +3.65
ONGC 183.55 +6.25 +3.53
Tata Motors (D) 237.70 +7.15 +3.10
Tata Motors 430.05 +10.70 +2.55
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 418.55 -36.85 -8.09
Yes Bank 307.05 -24.15 -7.29
HPCL 456.05 -25.15 -5.23
Bharti Airtel 485.30 -26.00 -5.09
IOC 414.95 -21.55 -4.94
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 485.10 -25.45 -4.98
SBI 310.95 -9.70 -3.03
Reliance 929.45 -17.80 -1.88
Wipro 296.00 -5.85 -1.94
BHEL 95.20 -1.25 -1.30
See all Top Losers »

