Sensex Ends at New Peak, Posts Best Weekly Gain Since Jan 27
The broader NSE Nifty slipped from its lifetime high to close at 10,323.05, down 20.75 points, or 0.20 per cent.
File photo: A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex edged up 10 points on the first session of the November derivatives series on Friday to close at a life high of 33,157 on sustained buying in healthcare, infra and auto counters amid positive global cues.
The key index closed at record highs for the third straight session.
However, the broader NSE Nifty slipped from its lifetime high to close at 10,323.05, down 20.75 points, or 0.20 per cent.
For the week, the Sensex recorded handsome gains of 767.26 points, or 2.37 per cent -- its best weekly gain since January 27.
The Nifty rose 176.50 points, or 1.74 per cent, during the week.
The key index closed at record highs for the third straight session.
However, the broader NSE Nifty slipped from its lifetime high to close at 10,323.05, down 20.75 points, or 0.20 per cent.
For the week, the Sensex recorded handsome gains of 767.26 points, or 2.37 per cent -- its best weekly gain since January 27.
The Nifty rose 176.50 points, or 1.74 per cent, during the week.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|307.05
|-24.15
|-7.29
|United Spirits
|3,025.75
|+451.10
|+17.52
|ICICI Bank
|301.15
|+1.90
|+0.63
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,114.45
|+46.40
|+0.58
|SBI
|311.05
|-9.45
|-2.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|929.45
|-17.80
|-1.88
|Bharti Infratel
|419.35
|-36.35
|-7.98
|United Spirits
|3,029.40
|+454.15
|+17.64
|Yes Bank
|307.20
|-24.50
|-7.39
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,264.65
|+14.30
|+1.14
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|432.05
|+17.75
|+4.28
|Bajaj Finance
|1,819.00
|+72.25
|+4.14
|ONGC
|184.00
|+6.65
|+3.75
|Sun Pharma
|549.90
|+19.75
|+3.73
|Tata Power
|85.10
|+2.95
|+3.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|431.85
|+17.85
|+4.31
|Sun Pharma
|550.35
|+19.40
|+3.65
|ONGC
|183.55
|+6.25
|+3.53
|Tata Motors (D)
|237.70
|+7.15
|+3.10
|Tata Motors
|430.05
|+10.70
|+2.55
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|418.55
|-36.85
|-8.09
|Yes Bank
|307.05
|-24.15
|-7.29
|HPCL
|456.05
|-25.15
|-5.23
|Bharti Airtel
|485.30
|-26.00
|-5.09
|IOC
|414.95
|-21.55
|-4.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|485.10
|-25.45
|-4.98
|SBI
|310.95
|-9.70
|-3.03
|Reliance
|929.45
|-17.80
|-1.88
|Wipro
|296.00
|-5.85
|-1.94
|BHEL
|95.20
|-1.25
|-1.30
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand: Foolproof Security for Green Park Pitch After Pune Fiasco
- Bigg Boss 11: Hansika Motwani Lashes Out At Hina Khan for 'Trying to Demean' South Indian Film Industry
- WhatsApp 'Delete For Everyone' Feature: Now Unsend Wrongly Sent Messages
- Bigg Boss 11: Divyank Fans Can Relax As Priyank Sharma And Divya Agarwal Have Not Parted Ways
- Do Women Really Need To Compete With Men?