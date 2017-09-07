GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Ends Flat on Profit Booking

The BSE Sensex closed flat at 31,662.74 after a volatile trade as jittery investors booked profits at every rise amid deepening worries over North Korea.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2017, 4:49 PM IST
Image for Representation. (Photo: Getty Images)
New Delhi: The benchmark Sensex had opened higher at 31,738.74 and scaled the day’s high of 31,814.96 in early trade.

The BSE Sensex closed flat at 31,662.74 after a volatile trade as jittery investors booked profits at every rise amid deepening worries over North Korea.

The broader NSE Nifty ended up by 13.70 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 9,929.90, after moving between 9,964.85 and 9,917.20.

The benchmark Sensex had opened higher at 31,738.74 and scaled the day’s high of 31,814.96 in early trade, taking positive leads from Asian markets.

Emergence of profit—booking dragged the index to a low of 31,620.44 later before settling with a marginal rise of 0.77 point, at 31,662.74. The gauge had lost 147.86 points in the previous session.

Brokers said buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) cushioned any major fall despite sustained capital outflows by foreign funds.

The rupee offered some relief, trading higher by 12 paise at 63.98 (intra—day) against the dollar at the forex market.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,662.74 +0.77 ( +0.00%)

Nifty 50

9,929.90 +13.70 ( +0.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 1,963.20 +104.25 +5.61
Aditya Birla 206.95 +3.25 +1.60
Reliance 818.10 -4.60 -0.56
HDFC 1,781.70 +6.70 +0.38
ITC 270.40 -5.30 -1.92
Company Price Change %Gain
Syngene Intl 469.55 +7.15 +1.55
Aditya Birla 206.60 -6.20 -2.91
ICICI Bank 292.70 -2.55 -0.86
Idea Cellular 80.75 -1.05 -1.28
Reliance 818.90 -3.40 -0.41
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,316.35 +52.05 +4.12
Vedanta 326.80 +8.55 +2.69
Eicher Motors 32,861.95 +779.35 +2.43
Bosch 22,105.75 +443.85 +2.05
M&M 1,339.95 +23.40 +1.78
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 1,343.00 +26.55 +2.02
Bajaj Auto 2,965.95 +40.15 +1.37
Dr Reddys Labs 2,223.95 +27.15 +1.24
Sun Pharma 480.05 +5.05 +1.06
Hero Motocorp 3,989.80 +39.25 +0.99
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 524.10 -10.80 -2.02
ITC 270.40 -5.30 -1.92
Tata Motors (D) 211.70 -3.20 -1.49
Bharti Airtel 397.30 -5.20 -1.29
Tata Motors 378.15 -4.55 -1.19
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 270.35 -5.20 -1.89
Tata Motors (D) 211.50 -3.05 -1.42
Bharti Airtel 397.45 -5.50 -1.36
Tata Motors 378.90 -4.50 -1.17
Coal India 253.00 -2.45 -0.96

