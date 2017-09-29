GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Ends Steady, But Posts Weekly Loss

The 30-share index closed marginally higher by 1.24 points at 31,283.72. It had gained 122.67 points in the previous session.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2017, 5:25 PM IST
File photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange. (REUTERS)
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex on Friday closed flat as buying by domestic institutional investors and retailers saved the day amid a strengthening rupee.

Much of investors' worries on fiscal deficit receded as a top official laid out the Centre's borrowing plan for the second half of 2017-18, reiterating the government's commitment to meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.2 percent of GDP.

The beginning of the October futures and options (F&O) series and domestic funds playing ball averted any damage, traders said.

As for market triggers, participants are looking forward to the upcoming RBI policy review slated for October 3-4.

The 30-share index closed marginally higher by 1.24 points at 31,283.72 after some late selling. It had gained 122.67 points in the previous session.

Also, the NSE Nifty ended up 19.65 points, or 0.20 percent, at 9,788.60 after shuttling between 9,854 and 9,775.35 during the day.

Both the Sensex and the Nifty suffered weekly losses for the third time this month, down 638.72 points, or 2 percent and 175.80 points, or 1.76 percent, respectively. The rupee appreciation continued against the dollar.

"Market started with a positive note supported by the government's unchanged stance on budgeted borrowing plan and expectation of additional capital spending by PSUs. But volatility emerged towards close as investors started profit booking due to the extended weekend which pared the gains and the market settled on a flat note," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Participants are set for a long weekend as stock exchanges will remain closed on Monday, that is October 2, on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Domestic institutional investors net pulled in shares worth Rs 5,196.60 crore yesterday. But foreign investors chose to stay in the exit lane, offloading shares of Rs 5,328.46 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Auto stocks pulled ahead as the festive season neared, led by Bajaj Auto, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors, climbing up to 2.34 percent.

Gains also came in from Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Coal India and PowerGrid. Losses in Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, TCS and Dr Reddy's capped the upmove.

The benchmarks played catch-up with the broader market, where mid and small cap indices advanced by up to 1.09 percent.

On the sectoral map, realty was the bright spot, which rose the most by 2.42 percent, followed by metal, consumer durables and auto.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,283.72 +1.24 ( +0.00%)

Nifty 50

9,788.60 +19.65 ( +0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 419.05 +22.80 +5.75
Reliance 780.90 -5.55 -0.71
Axis Bank 509.15 -2.65 -0.52
HDFC 1,742.15 -2.20 -0.13
Indiabulls Real 220.80 +13.45 +6.49
Company Price Change %Gain
Tourism Finance 142.05 -3.15 -2.17
HUL 1,175.15 -28.55 -2.37
Indiabulls Real 220.90 +13.65 +6.59
Reliance 782.15 -4.60 -0.58
EngineersInd 148.65 -0.30 -0.20
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 419.05 +22.80 +5.75
Eicher Motors 31,213.30 +1,028.10 +3.41
Bajaj Auto 3,109.40 +69.95 +2.30
Aurobindo Pharm 691.65 +15.85 +2.35
Bharti Airtel 389.45 +7.40 +1.94
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,105.00 +70.90 +2.34
Bharti Airtel 388.65 +6.25 +1.63
M&M 1,253.05 +18.40 +1.49
Coal India 270.60 +3.60 +1.35
BHEL 84.00 +1.10 +1.33
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,173.90 -28.90 -2.40
Wipro 280.25 -5.65 -1.98
Dr Reddys Labs 2,328.75 -46.65 -1.96
TCS 2,435.95 -40.50 -1.64
ITC 258.30 -3.25 -1.24
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,175.15 -28.55 -2.37
Wipro 280.95 -4.90 -1.71
TCS 2,437.00 -41.45 -1.67
Dr Reddys Labs 2,329.40 -38.45 -1.62
ITC 258.25 -2.90 -1.11

