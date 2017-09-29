Sensex Extends Gains, October F&O Series Starts

: Markets opened strong on Friday as the Sensex jumped over 170 points and the Nifty recaptured the 9,800 mark on continued buying support from domestic institutional investors.The October derivatives series got off the ground on a solid footing.The 30-share index, which had rallied 122.67 points in the previous sessions, was higher by 170.29 points, or 0.54 percent, at 31,452.77. All sectoral indices including realty, metal and oil and gas made gains, rising up to 2.71 percent. The NSE Nifty advanced by 58.40 points, or 0.59 percent, to 9,827.35.Meanwhile, the rupee advanced 20 paise to 65.30 against the dollar in early session today, broadly in line with the domestic stocks taking on more muscle.Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth a net Rs 5,196.60 crore yesterday, as per provisional data. Investors were seen creating new positions following the beginning of the October futures and options (F&O) series that lifted the key indices.There were fresh records on Wall Street as global investors cheered US president Donald Trump's tax reforms plan.Mixed trend prevailed in Asia.Major gainers included Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Maruti, SBI and ICICI Bank.