Sensex Extends Losses, Down 64 Points on Weak Global Cues

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex surrendered another 64 points to quote at 25,915.41 in early trade on Friday as investors indulged in cutting down bets amid sustained foreign fund outflows and weak Asian cues.

The 30-share barometer was down 64.19 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 25,915.41 with sectoral indices led by metal, FMCG, auto, infrastructure, capital goods and banking trading lower.

The index had lost 718.22 points in previous seven sessions.

The NSE Nifty dropped 23.60 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 7,955.50.

Brokers said that apart from continued outflows by foreign funds in view of the approaching year end and persistent selling by retail investors, a weak trend in Asia tracking losses on Wall Street as oil prices weakened on the last trading day before Christmas, mainly pulled the indices down.

In the Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.58 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.47 per cent in early trade on Friday. Japanese financial markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.12 per cent lower in Thursday's trade.