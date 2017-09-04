GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Falls 72 Points in Early Trade on Weak Asian Cues

The NSE Nifty fell by 21.85 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 9,952.55.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2017, 10:46 AM IST
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped about 72 points in early trade on Monday, on fresh spell of selling by investors, taking weak cues from other Asian markets on escalating geopolitical tensions after North Korea's latest nuclear test on Sunday.

The 30-share index slipped by 71.65 points or 0.22 per cent to 31,820.58. The gauge had gained 503.84 points in the previous three sessions.

Brokers said apart from profit booking in recent gainers by investors, a weak trend in Asian markets on mounting geopolitical tensions after North Korea said it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb, pulled down the indices.

Major losers among Sensex components were Adani Ports, Dr Reddy's, Kotak Bank, Asian Paint, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Hind Unilever, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC, HDFC Ltd, M&M and Tata Steel, losing by up to 1.88 per cent.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.86 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.49 per cent in early trade. Shanghai Composite Index, however, was marginally up by 0.08 per cent.

The US Dow Jones ended 0.18 per cent higher in Friday's trade.
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Rel Capital 861.20 +4.40 +0.51
Reliance 1,623.25 +13.15 +0.82
Raymond 850.05 +38.45 +4.74
Hindalco 241.70 -2.05 -0.84
BPCL 537.95 +0.55 +0.10
Company Price Change %Gain
Rel Capital 861.35 +3.80 +0.44
United Spirits 2,587.00 +46.40 +1.83
Reliance 1,622.00 +12.65 +0.79
Raymond 849.00 +37.50 +4.62
Bombay Dyeing 126.45 +4.00 +3.27
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 245.20 +6.55 +2.74
Indiabulls Hsg 1,246.80 +24.35 +1.99
Reliance 1,622.60 +12.50 +0.78
Bosch 22,310.00 +142.05 +0.64
ONGC 160.80 +0.85 +0.53
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 245.35 +7.00 +2.94
BHEL 131.80 +1.75 +1.35
Reliance 1,622.00 +12.65 +0.79
Lupin 999.00 +5.50 +0.55
ONGC 161.00 +1.10 +0.69
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 434.45 -13.85 -3.09
Adani Ports 384.35 -10.55 -2.67
Tata Power 78.60 -1.50 -1.87
Hero Motocorp 3,980.85 -68.10 -1.68
Tech Mahindra 416.55 -6.85 -1.62
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 385.00 -9.55 -2.42
Hero Motocorp 3,989.50 -57.80 -1.43
Tata Motors (D) 221.70 -3.10 -1.38
Asian Paints 1,198.00 -16.55 -1.36
Bharti Airtel 416.80 -5.65 -1.34

