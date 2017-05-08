DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Sensex up 117 Points in Late Morning Trade; Nifty Tops 9,300
Image for representation/Getty Images
Mumbai: The S&P BSE sensex rallied by 117.36 points to 29,976.16 in late morning trade on sustained bouts of buying in most of the sectors.
Sentiments got a boost on global firmness as pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory over anti-EU Marine Le Pen in France's presidential election as well as bullish US job data.
The NSE 50-share Nifty also rose by 42.35 points, or 0.46 percent, to 9,327.65 at 1100 hrs.
Major gainers were ICICI bank (3.06 percent), ONGC (1.69 percent), Axis Bank (1.45 percent), Tata Motors (1.23 percent) and SBI (1.12 percent).
Meanwhile, FIIs sold shares net worth Rs 363.98 crorelast Friday as per the provisional figures issued by stock exchanges.
US stocks closed at a record last Friday, on better-than-forecast data on American jobs.
