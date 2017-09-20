GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Gains 93 Points in Early Trade; Reliance Industries, ITC Gain

Reliance Industries, L&T, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, M&M, ITC Ltd, SBI, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and ONGC gained up to 2.26 per cent.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2017, 10:43 AM IST
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by over 93 points in early trade on Wednesday on gains in bluechips such as RIL, L&T and ITC amid a rising trend in Asia.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 93.02 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 32,495.39. Sectoral indices led by capital goods, power,consumer durables, realty, metal, healthcare and oil & gas were trading in the positive terrain by gaining up to 0.95 per cent.

The gauge had shed 21.39 points in the previous session.

The broader NSE Nifty rose by 23.50 points, or 0.23 per cent, to trade at 10,171.05.

According to traders, buying activity picked up, mirroring positive cues from the rest of Asia after another record on the Wall Street on Tuesday.

Reliance Industries, L&T, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, M&M, ITC Ltd, SBI, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and ONGC gained up to 2.26 per cent.

However, shares of telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Tata Teleservices fell up to 3.31 per cent after Trai reduced mobile interconnection charges by more than half to 6 paise a minute.

Mobile companies currently charge 14 paise a minute for allowing a domestic call from a rival operator to terminate on their network. There would be no such charge from January 1, 2020, Trai said.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.18 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.24 per cent in early trade today. China's Shanghai Composite was too up by 0.22 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.18 per cent higher yesterday.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,413.74 +11.37 ( +0.04%)

Nifty 50

10,142.60 -4.95 ( -0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 914.80 +51.55 +5.97
Reliance 851.55 +12.95 +1.54
Kajaria Ceramic 753.25 +15.95 +2.16
Bharti Airtel 395.20 +0.40 +0.10
Tata Steel 682.10 +5.70 +0.84
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 915.25 +51.40 +5.95
Bombay Dyeing 199.00 +5.70 +2.95
Walchandnagar 234.30 +31.75 +15.68
ISGEC Heavy Eng 6,600.00 +283.45 +4.49
Adani Ports 407.00 +1.10 +0.27
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,292.65 +51.10 +2.28
ONGC 169.25 +3.35 +2.02
Reliance 852.40 +13.80 +1.65
Larsen 1,243.25 +17.35 +1.42
SBI 270.85 +3.05 +1.14
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,294.35 +55.25 +2.47
ONGC 169.30 +3.35 +2.02
Reliance 852.55 +12.55 +1.49
Larsen 1,242.30 +15.90 +1.30
SBI 270.70 +2.90 +1.08
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 493.30 -13.60 -2.68
Hero Motocorp 3,867.40 -76.85 -1.95
Tata Motors 416.40 -7.25 -1.71
Coal India 253.95 -4.60 -1.78
Ambuja Cements 280.65 -4.45 -1.56
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,867.55 -81.05 -2.05
Tata Motors 416.70 -7.20 -1.70
Coal India 253.80 -4.40 -1.70
HUL 1,265.30 -14.60 -1.14
Sun Pharma 511.15 -5.45 -1.05

