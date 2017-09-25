Sensex Gets a Scare on Global Headwinds, Dives 287 Points
The BSE 30-share barometer tumbled 287.50 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 31,634.94. The gauge had slumped 501.22 points in the previous four sessions.
Image for representation. (Photo: Getty Images)
Mumbai: Stocks were a bundle of nerves on Monday as the Sensex plunged over 287 points and the Nifty broke below the 9,900-mark in opening trade on persistent concerns about US-North Korea tug-of-war amid foreign capital exit.
All sectoral indices were in the red, dragged down by capital goods, metal, consumer durables and healthcare, falling by up to 2.03 per cent.
The BSE 30-share barometer tumbled 287.50 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 31,634.94. The gauge had slumped 501.22 points in the previous four sessions.
Also, the 50-share NSE Nifty was trading down by 99.80 points, or 1 per cent, at 9,864.60.
Traders said that apart from continuous foreign funds outflows, selling by retail investors amid lingering North Korea tensions led to a further drop in the Sensex.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,241.73 crore on Friday, showed provisional data released by the stock exchanges.
Major losers pulling down the key indices were Adani Ports, Lupin, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, L&T, Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India and ONGC, declining up to 3.14 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.16 per cent while Shanghai Composite shed 0.38 per cent in early trade today.
Japan's Nikkei, however, was up 0.58 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 per cent down on Friday.
All sectoral indices were in the red, dragged down by capital goods, metal, consumer durables and healthcare, falling by up to 2.03 per cent.
The BSE 30-share barometer tumbled 287.50 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 31,634.94. The gauge had slumped 501.22 points in the previous four sessions.
Also, the 50-share NSE Nifty was trading down by 99.80 points, or 1 per cent, at 9,864.60.
Traders said that apart from continuous foreign funds outflows, selling by retail investors amid lingering North Korea tensions led to a further drop in the Sensex.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,241.73 crore on Friday, showed provisional data released by the stock exchanges.
Major losers pulling down the key indices were Adani Ports, Lupin, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, L&T, Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India and ONGC, declining up to 3.14 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.16 per cent while Shanghai Composite shed 0.38 per cent in early trade today.
Japan's Nikkei, however, was up 0.58 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 per cent down on Friday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Capacite Infra
|353.95
|+103.95
|+41.58
|Axis Bank
|496.20
|-9.10
|-1.80
|Indiabulls Real
|203.90
|-14.15
|-6.49
|Infibeam Incorp
|123.25
|-20.15
|-14.05
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,934.00
|-134.20
|-1.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,698.60
|-9.30
|-0.54
|Capacit'e Infra
|353.65
|+103.65
|+41.46
|HDFC
|1,749.75
|-32.75
|-1.84
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,930.00
|-144.55
|-1.79
|BPCL
|487.60
|-4.15
|-0.84
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Power
|81.85
|+1.45
|+1.80
|Coal India
|256.10
|+2.30
|+0.91
|Zee Entertain
|526.00
|+4.30
|+0.82
|HUL
|1,248.60
|+9.40
|+0.76
|ICICI Bank
|278.50
|+1.40
|+0.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|256.20
|+2.30
|+0.91
|HUL
|1,248.75
|+9.20
|+0.74
|ICICI Bank
|278.75
|+1.65
|+0.60
|Reliance
|821.60
|+4.10
|+0.50
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|387.65
|-13.55
|-3.38
|Aurobindo Pharm
|701.30
|-22.90
|-3.16
|Ambuja Cements
|261.85
|-8.05
|-2.98
|ACC
|1,638.20
|-50.10
|-2.97
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,210.35
|-32.00
|-2.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|388.05
|-13.20
|-3.29
|Tata Steel
|640.40
|-14.15
|-2.16
|M&M
|1,257.45
|-29.00
|-2.25
|Larsen
|1,157.55
|-27.35
|-2.31
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,000.00
|-22.65
|-2.21
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ola Outstation Review: Perfect Ride For Last Minute Weekend Plans
- Ranveer Singh to Play Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's Next On 1983 World Cup
- Vidyut Jammwal Tells You All About Back Somersault
- Virat Kohli Pulls Up KL Rahul While Interviewing Hardik Pandya
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival