1-min read

Sensex Gets a Scare on Global Headwinds, Dives 287 Points

The BSE 30-share barometer tumbled 287.50 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 31,634.94. The gauge had slumped 501.22 points in the previous four sessions.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2017, 10:54 AM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Getty Images)
Mumbai: Stocks were a bundle of nerves on Monday as the Sensex plunged over 287 points and the Nifty broke below the 9,900-mark in opening trade on persistent concerns about US-North Korea tug-of-war amid foreign capital exit.

All sectoral indices were in the red, dragged down by capital goods, metal, consumer durables and healthcare, falling by up to 2.03 per cent.

Also, the 50-share NSE Nifty was trading down by 99.80 points, or 1 per cent, at 9,864.60.

Traders said that apart from continuous foreign funds outflows, selling by retail investors amid lingering North Korea tensions led to a further drop in the Sensex.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,241.73 crore on Friday, showed provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

Major losers pulling down the key indices were Adani Ports, Lupin, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, L&T, Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India and ONGC, declining up to 3.14 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.16 per cent while Shanghai Composite shed 0.38 per cent in early trade today.

Japan's Nikkei, however, was up 0.58 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 per cent down on Friday.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,593.49 -328.95 ( -1.03%)

Nifty 50

9,854.10 -110.30 ( -1.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Capacite Infra 353.95 +103.95 +41.58
Axis Bank 496.20 -9.10 -1.80
Indiabulls Real 203.90 -14.15 -6.49
Infibeam Incorp 123.25 -20.15 -14.05
Maruti Suzuki 7,934.00 -134.20 -1.66
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,698.60 -9.30 -0.54
Capacit'e Infra 353.65 +103.65 +41.46
HDFC 1,749.75 -32.75 -1.84
Maruti Suzuki 7,930.00 -144.55 -1.79
BPCL 487.60 -4.15 -0.84
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Power 81.85 +1.45 +1.80
Coal India 256.10 +2.30 +0.91
Zee Entertain 526.00 +4.30 +0.82
HUL 1,248.60 +9.40 +0.76
ICICI Bank 278.50 +1.40 +0.51
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 256.20 +2.30 +0.91
HUL 1,248.75 +9.20 +0.74
ICICI Bank 278.75 +1.65 +0.60
Reliance 821.60 +4.10 +0.50
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 387.65 -13.55 -3.38
Aurobindo Pharm 701.30 -22.90 -3.16
Ambuja Cements 261.85 -8.05 -2.98
ACC 1,638.20 -50.10 -2.97
Indiabulls Hsg 1,210.35 -32.00 -2.58
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 388.05 -13.20 -3.29
Tata Steel 640.40 -14.15 -2.16
M&M 1,257.45 -29.00 -2.25
Larsen 1,157.55 -27.35 -2.31
Kotak Mahindra 1,000.00 -22.65 -2.21

