Sensex Hits New Peak of 32,687.32; Nifty at 10,242.45 Points
Uninterrupted buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bolstered the trading sentiment, traders said.
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex and the broader Nifty climbed to new life-time highs of 32,687.32 and 10,242.45 points, respectively, in opening session on the back of gains in banking, FMCG, auto and oil and gas stocks.
Uninterrupted buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bolstered the trading sentiment, traders said. The rally came on the back of widespread gains led by metal, auto, FMCG, banking and oil & gas stocks.
Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries was trading higher by 0.43 percent at Rs 880.50 after the company on Friday reported a 12.5 percent jump in its September quarter net profit.
The 30-share Sensex soared 254.63 points, or 0.78 percent to scale a new high of 32,687.32, breaking its previous intra-day record of 32,686.48 hit on August 2. The 50-share NSE Nifty too spurted by 75 points, or 0.73 percent to scale a fresh life-time high of 10,242.45, surpassing its previous intra-day record of 10,191.90 touched in Friday.
Major gainers that shot the key indices to record highs were Cipla, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, M&M, Power Grid, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, ITC Ltd, Asian Paint and L&T, rising by up to 2.07 percent.
A firming trend at other Asian markets as investors tracked another positive lead from Wall Street, influenced the sentiment.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading higher by 0.94 percent, while Shanghai Composite rose 0.14 percent in late morning trade. Japan's Nikkei too was up 0.63 percent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.13 percent higher on Friday.
Uninterrupted buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bolstered the trading sentiment, traders said. The rally came on the back of widespread gains led by metal, auto, FMCG, banking and oil & gas stocks.
Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries was trading higher by 0.43 percent at Rs 880.50 after the company on Friday reported a 12.5 percent jump in its September quarter net profit.
The 30-share Sensex soared 254.63 points, or 0.78 percent to scale a new high of 32,687.32, breaking its previous intra-day record of 32,686.48 hit on August 2. The 50-share NSE Nifty too spurted by 75 points, or 0.73 percent to scale a fresh life-time high of 10,242.45, surpassing its previous intra-day record of 10,191.90 touched in Friday.
Major gainers that shot the key indices to record highs were Cipla, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, M&M, Power Grid, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, ITC Ltd, Asian Paint and L&T, rising by up to 2.07 percent.
A firming trend at other Asian markets as investors tracked another positive lead from Wall Street, influenced the sentiment.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading higher by 0.94 percent, while Shanghai Composite rose 0.14 percent in late morning trade. Japan's Nikkei too was up 0.63 percent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.13 percent higher on Friday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Godrej Agrovet
|589.75
|+129.75
|+28.21
|Reliance
|869.30
|-7.15
|-0.82
|Bharat Fin
|1,028.90
|+24.90
|+2.48
|Bharti Airtel
|449.15
|+18.25
|+4.24
|IndusInd Bank
|1,717.35
|-33.00
|-1.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Godrej Agrovet
|589.85
|+129.85
|+28.23
|Reliance
|868.60
|-8.10
|-0.92
|Bharat Fin
|1,029.35
|+25.90
|+2.58
|Aurobindo Pharm
|757.95
|+12.70
|+1.70
|Avenue Supermar
|1,241.10
|+6.85
|+0.55
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|448.95
|+18.05
|+4.19
|Vedanta
|330.35
|+8.95
|+2.78
|Bharti Infratel
|462.85
|+12.90
|+2.87
|Cipla
|604.85
|+12.00
|+2.02
|BPCL
|498.65
|+9.95
|+2.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|449.10
|+17.50
|+4.05
|Tata Motors (D)
|242.45
|+4.90
|+2.06
|HUL
|1,272.00
|+25.40
|+2.04
|Cipla
|603.90
|+11.80
|+1.99
|M&M
|1,350.00
|+23.60
|+1.78
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,717.35
|-33.00
|-1.89
|Axis Bank
|520.30
|-9.15
|-1.73
|Reliance
|869.30
|-7.15
|-0.82
|Adani Ports
|405.30
|-2.90
|-0.71
|Asian Paints
|1,167.95
|-6.30
|-0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|520.30
|-9.15
|-1.73
|Reliance
|869.10
|-7.60
|-0.87
|BHEL
|83.95
|-0.50
|-0.59
|Wipro
|290.20
|-1.65
|-0.57
|Adani Ports
|406.00
|-1.90
|-0.47
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Mid-game Collision
- Happy Birthday Hema Malini: A Playlist To Celebrate Bollywood's Dream Girl
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long term Review – First Report
- Kavita Devi Becomes First Indian Woman to Sign Contract With WWE
- Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide