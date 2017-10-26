GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sensex Hovers Around 33K, Nifty Flat Ahead of F&O Expiry

The 30-share Sensex resumed lower at 33,025.17 and hovered in a range of 33,074.91 and 32,835.06 in morning trade.

PTI

Updated:October 26, 2017, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Hovers Around 33K, Nifty Flat Ahead of F&O Expiry
A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (File photo/Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell by 79 points to trade below the 33,000 level in a volatile trade following profit booking in telecom, FMCG, finance, banking and consumer durables sectors ahead of expiry of October derivative contracts later on Thursday.

The 30-share Sensex resumed lower at 33,025.17 and hovered in a range of 33,074.91 and 32,835.06 in morning trade. It was trading at 32,963.21 at 1100 hrs, down by 79.29 points or 0.24 percent.

While, the NSE 50-share Nifty was trading flat, down by 8.80, or 0.09 percent to 10,286.55.

Among secondary indices, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.25 percent and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.49 percent. Both the indices outperformed the Sensex.

Major losers were ICICI Bank 2.50 percent, HDFC 2.24 percent, Powergrid 1.90 percent, Dr Reddy 1.08 percent, Hindunilver 1.01 percent and TataMtrDvr 0.72 percent.

However, Larsen rose 2.70 pct followed by Cipla 2.05 pct, Kotak Bank 1.21 pct and Axis Bank 1.05 pct.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 3582.50 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 155.71 crore.

Globally, Asian stocks were mixed after Wall Street shares pulled back from record highs overnight.

US stocks fell on Wednesday, on a batch of soft quarterly earnings, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffering its worst day in seven weeks after rising to a record peak the previous session.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,082.51 +40.01 ( +0.12%)

Nifty 50

10,319.55 +24.20 ( +0.24%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 324.15 -0.75 -0.23
PNB 210.20 +8.15 +4.03
ICICI Bank 299.10 -6.60 -2.16
HDFC Bank 1,801.10 +6.00 +0.33
Bank of Baroda 184.45 -3.70 -1.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 210.45 +8.55 +4.23
SBI 324.05 -0.65 -0.20
UltraTechCement 4,486.00 +21.30 +0.48
HDFC Bank 1,800.50 +6.00 +0.33
Bank of Baroda 184.55 -3.65 -1.94
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 531.55 +21.75 +4.27
Cipla 611.55 +18.90 +3.19
HPCL 477.35 +14.85 +3.21
Larsen 1,235.00 +30.80 +2.56
Vedanta 343.70 +7.80 +2.32
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
BHEL 99.85 +9.25 +10.21
Cipla 611.15 +17.60 +2.97
Larsen 1,234.30 +29.85 +2.48
Axis Bank 482.80 +10.10 +2.14
Maruti Suzuki 8,014.80 +143.00 +1.82
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 865.65 -41.40 -4.56
Bharti Infratel 438.75 -13.40 -2.96
Power Grid Corp 211.60 -4.50 -2.08
ICICI Bank 300.20 -5.50 -1.80
Bosch 20,991.65 -267.50 -1.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 300.20 -5.40 -1.77
HDFC 1,656.80 -21.10 -1.26
Bharti Airtel 510.25 -5.25 -1.02
Tata Motors (D) 232.10 -2.55 -1.09
Asian Paints 1,194.45 -8.15 -0.68
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES