Sensex Jumps 191 Points, Ignores Weak IIP Data
On similar lines, the NSE Nifty rose 62.20 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 9,773.
Representative image
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex recovered about 191 points in opening trade on Monday, breaking its five-session losing streak, on value-buying by investors despite industrial production entered the negative territory in June.
Short-covering in recently beaten down stocks by speculators and a mixed trend on other Asian bourses, tracking weekend gains in the US markets, influenced trading sentiment, brokers said.
The 30-share barometer, which had lost 1,111.82 points in the previous five straight sessions, was trading higher by 190.65 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 31,404.24, with all the sectoral indices led by realty, metal and infrastructure trading in green.
On similar lines, the NSE Nifty rose 62.20 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 9,773.
Meanwhile, Industrial production (IIP) entered the negative territory in June, contracting by 0.1 per cent mainly due to decline in manufacturing and capital goods sectors.
Besides, segments like mining, power generation, infrastructure/construction goods and consumer durables recorded poor performance.
The big gainers that supported the recovery in the key indices were Adani Ports, Cipla, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, Power Grid, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and NTPC, rising up to 4.17 per cent.
Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.10 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.84 per cent in early trade. China's Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.41 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.07 per cent higher in Friday's trade.
Short-covering in recently beaten down stocks by speculators and a mixed trend on other Asian bourses, tracking weekend gains in the US markets, influenced trading sentiment, brokers said.
The 30-share barometer, which had lost 1,111.82 points in the previous five straight sessions, was trading higher by 190.65 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 31,404.24, with all the sectoral indices led by realty, metal and infrastructure trading in green.
On similar lines, the NSE Nifty rose 62.20 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 9,773.
Meanwhile, Industrial production (IIP) entered the negative territory in June, contracting by 0.1 per cent mainly due to decline in manufacturing and capital goods sectors.
Besides, segments like mining, power generation, infrastructure/construction goods and consumer durables recorded poor performance.
The big gainers that supported the recovery in the key indices were Adani Ports, Cipla, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, Power Grid, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and NTPC, rising up to 4.17 per cent.
Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.10 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.84 per cent in early trade. China's Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.41 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.07 per cent higher in Friday's trade.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|455.00
|+5.00
|+1.11
|SBI
|280.05
|-0.10
|-0.04
|Cochin Shipyard
|539.00
|+10.85
|+2.05
|DLF
|174.25
|+18.70
|+12.02
|Tata Steel
|618.85
|+22.10
|+3.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Amara Raja Batt
|811.00
|+10.25
|+1.28
|Cochin Shipyard
|539.20
|+17.20
|+3.30
|Sun Pharma
|455.00
|+3.70
|+0.82
|SBI
|280.05
|-0.60
|-0.21
|ITC
|271.90
|+0.35
|+0.13
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|569.35
|+27.95
|+5.16
|Vedanta
|291.05
|+11.95
|+4.28
|Eicher Motors
|30,810.00
|+1,182.65
|+3.99
|Tata Steel
|619.00
|+22.25
|+3.73
|Hindalco
|227.65
|+6.65
|+3.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|569.00
|+26.30
|+4.85
|Tata Steel
|616.80
|+20.65
|+3.46
|Adani Ports
|393.05
|+9.15
|+2.38
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,622.00
|+169.15
|+2.27
|Hero Motocorp
|3,941.00
|+96.25
|+2.50
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bosch
|22,088.00
|-535.20
|-2.37
|BPCL
|473.55
|-10.75
|-2.22
|Kotak Mahindra
|982.60
|-9.60
|-0.97
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,996.45
|-14.70
|-0.73
|Bharti Airtel
|411.55
|-3.00
|-0.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|982.05
|-9.05
|-0.91
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,996.00
|-15.35
|-0.76
|Bharti Airtel
|411.55
|-3.10
|-0.75
|Infosys
|981.00
|-6.75
|-0.68
|Wipro
|288.10
|-1.80
|-0.62
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Simran: Kangana Ranaut Dances Her Heart Out in New Song Lagdi Hai Thaai
- Happy Birthday Sridevi: 10 of Her Most Memorable Performances
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Scooters That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- I Fail To Comprehend Intolerant India, Says Pranab Mukherjee