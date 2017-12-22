GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Jumps at the Start on Asian Optimism

At the start, the 30-share BSE index rose 77.49 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 33,833.77. The Nifty too went up by 23.40 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 10,463.70.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2017, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Jumps at the Start on Asian Optimism
An Indian stock trader monitors share prices on his terminal during intra-day trade at a brokerage house in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Mumbai: Key stock indices Sensex and Nifty were up on Thursday, mirroring Asian optimism on fresh data that pointed to a steady revival in the US economy.

At the start, the 30-share BSE index rose 77.49 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 33,833.77. The Nifty too went up by 23.40 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 10,463.70.

All sectoral indices flashed green, rising by up to 0.85 per cent.

The Sensex had lost 80 points in the past two sessions.

Hunt for bargains in recent losers and a higher trend in Asian markets following overnight gains on Wall Street in the wake of upbeat US economic data triggered fresh spell of buying, traders said.

Big gainers were L&T, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, ONGC, M&M and Adani Ports, surging up to 0.97 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.30 per cent and Shanghai Composite rose 0.05 per cent in early session today. Japan's Nikkei, however, shed 0.03 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.23 per cent higher yesterday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,940.30 +184.02 ( +0.55%)

Nifty 50

10,493.00 +52.70 ( +0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 193.40 +5.40 +2.87
TCS 2,639.80 +45.70 +1.76
Infosys 1,038.40 +16.85 +1.65
Bajaj Auto 3,338.00 +52.45 +1.60
Wipro 301.10 +3.45 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 4,288.90 -43.85 -1.01
Lupin 871.65 -7.20 -0.82
Dr Reddys Labs 2,332.70 -19.05 -0.81
Coal India 265.90 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 711.20 -3.40 -0.48
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php