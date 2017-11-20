GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Loses Sheen, IT, Metal Stocks Weigh

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 54.59 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 33,288.21 in early session. The gauge had gained 582.36 points in the previous two sessions.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2017, 10:13 AM IST
A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (File photo/Reuters)
Mumbai: The market got off to a muted start on Monday on weakness in IT and metal stocks after participants took profit amid sluggish global pointers.

Also, the wider 50-share NSE Nifty shed 22.10 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 10,261.50.

Traders went about pocketing profit in those shares that have run up recently. Asia remained weak.

Among major Sensex losers, Cipla, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, M&M and SBI fell by up to 0.99 per cent, pulling the index down.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.56 per cent, Shanghai Composite 0.97 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.19 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.43 per cent lower on Friday.
S&P BSE Sensex

33,320.31 -22.49 ( -0.07%)

Nifty 50

10,272.65 -10.95 ( -0.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 351.40 +6.80 +1.97
Just Dial 564.55 +13.10 +2.38
DLF 224.30 +0.45 +0.20
SBI 333.45 -4.05 -1.20
Rain Industries 314.10 -16.00 -4.85
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 351.05 +6.80 +1.98
Rain Industries 314.25 -15.50 -4.70
Gati 142.15 +10.90 +8.30
Finolex Cables 638.90 +25.90 +4.23
Just Dial 563.60 +12.10 +2.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 391.05 +10.90 +2.87
Tata Power 91.20 +2.25 +2.53
Yes Bank 311.75 +5.65 +1.85
GAIL 452.70 +7.95 +1.79
Bajaj Auto 3,249.00 +42.15 +1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 276.15 +3.30 +1.21
Larsen 1,235.90 +14.65 +1.20
Bajaj Auto 3,245.35 +33.30 +1.04
Maruti Suzuki 8,416.50 +75.80 +0.91
NTPC 178.45 +1.00 +0.56
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Ambuja Cements 269.00 -5.50 -2.00
Hindalco 253.75 -5.10 -1.97
ICICI Bank 319.35 -5.75 -1.77
Cipla 601.30 -7.25 -1.19
UltraTechCement 4,205.10 -61.95 -1.45
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 319.30 -5.80 -1.78
Cipla 601.60 -7.05 -1.16
Tata Steel 692.65 -8.70 -1.24
SBI 333.45 -3.95 -1.17
Infosys 961.95 -9.00 -0.93
See all Top Losers »

