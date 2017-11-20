Sensex Loses Sheen, IT, Metal Stocks Weigh
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 54.59 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 33,288.21 in early session. The gauge had gained 582.36 points in the previous two sessions.
A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (File photo/Reuters)
Mumbai: The market got off to a muted start on Monday on weakness in IT and metal stocks after participants took profit amid sluggish global pointers.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 54.59 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 33,288.21 in early session. The gauge had gained 582.36 points in the previous two sessions.
Also, the wider 50-share NSE Nifty shed 22.10 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 10,261.50.
Traders went about pocketing profit in those shares that have run up recently. Asia remained weak.
Among major Sensex losers, Cipla, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, M&M and SBI fell by up to 0.99 per cent, pulling the index down.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.56 per cent, Shanghai Composite 0.97 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.19 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.43 per cent lower on Friday.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 54.59 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 33,288.21 in early session. The gauge had gained 582.36 points in the previous two sessions.
Also, the wider 50-share NSE Nifty shed 22.10 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 10,261.50.
Traders went about pocketing profit in those shares that have run up recently. Asia remained weak.
Among major Sensex losers, Cipla, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, M&M and SBI fell by up to 0.99 per cent, pulling the index down.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.56 per cent, Shanghai Composite 0.97 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.19 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.43 per cent lower on Friday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Life
|351.40
|+6.80
|+1.97
|Just Dial
|564.55
|+13.10
|+2.38
|DLF
|224.30
|+0.45
|+0.20
|SBI
|333.45
|-4.05
|-1.20
|Rain Industries
|314.10
|-16.00
|-4.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Life
|351.05
|+6.80
|+1.98
|Rain Industries
|314.25
|-15.50
|-4.70
|Gati
|142.15
|+10.90
|+8.30
|Finolex Cables
|638.90
|+25.90
|+4.23
|Just Dial
|563.60
|+12.10
|+2.19
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|391.05
|+10.90
|+2.87
|Tata Power
|91.20
|+2.25
|+2.53
|Yes Bank
|311.75
|+5.65
|+1.85
|GAIL
|452.70
|+7.95
|+1.79
|Bajaj Auto
|3,249.00
|+42.15
|+1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|276.15
|+3.30
|+1.21
|Larsen
|1,235.90
|+14.65
|+1.20
|Bajaj Auto
|3,245.35
|+33.30
|+1.04
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,416.50
|+75.80
|+0.91
|NTPC
|178.45
|+1.00
|+0.56
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Ambuja Cements
|269.00
|-5.50
|-2.00
|Hindalco
|253.75
|-5.10
|-1.97
|ICICI Bank
|319.35
|-5.75
|-1.77
|Cipla
|601.30
|-7.25
|-1.19
|UltraTechCement
|4,205.10
|-61.95
|-1.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|319.30
|-5.80
|-1.78
|Cipla
|601.60
|-7.05
|-1.16
|Tata Steel
|692.65
|-8.70
|-1.24
|SBI
|333.45
|-3.95
|-1.17
|Infosys
|961.95
|-9.00
|-0.93
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: Rahul's Hoodoo Continues; Misses Ton Again After Scoring 50
- Padmavati Row: Aditi Rao Hydari Speaks Out Against 'Supari' on Deepika, Bhansali
- THE TIPPLING POINT | A Scot's Funeral is Merrier Than an English Wedding. Here's Why
- Tesla Semi Electric Truck Unveiled, Gets Electric Range of 800 Km
- OnePlus 5T Launch Set For Tonight: Here's What The Bezel-Less Smartphone Will Offer