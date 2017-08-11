GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sensex Losses Mount on Global Sell-off, Dives 336 Points

The BSE 30-share barometer tanked 336.46 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 31,194.87.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2017, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Losses Mount on Global Sell-off, Dives 336 Points
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex slumped over 336 points and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 9,800-mark in early trade on Friday following global sell-off triggered by mounting geo-political tensions between the US and North Korea.

Besides, caution ahead of IIP data for June due later in the day too weighed on the sentiments.

The BSE 30-share barometer tanked 336.46 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 31,194.87.

It had tumbled 794.08 points in the previous four sessions hit by sliding global sharers due to stand-off between the US and North Korea, and market regulator Sebi's directive imposing trading restrictions on suspected 331 shell companies.

All sectoral indices led by infrastructure, capital goods, realty, auto, metal and healthcare were in the red.

Also, the NSE Nifty was trading down by 115.90 points, or 1.18 per cent, at 9,704.35.

Brokers said that apart from continuous selling by investors and sustained foreign fund outflows, deep losses at other bourses and the US markets as investors reacted with dismay to escalating North Korea tensions led to a further slide in the Sensex.

In addition, weakness in the rupee against the American currency too weighed on the sentiment.

The rupee fell 19 paise to 64.27 against the dollar in early trade at the forex market.

Major losers that dragged down the key indices were Tata Motors, L&T, Sun Pharma, Cipla, ONGC, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paint, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Coal India and Maruti Suzuki, declining up to 2.87 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.59 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index plunged 1.30 per cent in early trade on Friday.

Financial markets in Japan are closed on Friday for a public holiday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 0.93 per cent in Thursday's trade.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,213.59 -317.74 ( -1.01%)

Nifty 50

9,710.80 -109.45 ( -1.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.15 -16.55 -5.58
Cochin Shipyard 528.15 +96.15 +22.26
Reliance 1,546.25 -38.10 -2.40
Bajaj Finance 1,695.40 +59.80 +3.66
Tata Motors 374.50 -5.70 -1.50
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 872.70 -10.75 -1.22
Cochin Shipyard 522.00 +90.00 +20.83
SBI 280.65 -15.90 -5.36
Fortis Health 151.70 -0.20 -0.13
Amara Raja Batt 800.75 +1.90 +0.24
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,011.15 +66.70 +3.43
Aurobindo Pharm 705.00 +19.75 +2.88
GAIL 368.95 +3.95 +1.08
Axis Bank 489.70 +4.20 +0.87
Tata Motors (D) 223.20 +1.75 +0.79
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,011.35 +62.40 +3.20
Tata Motors (D) 223.20 +3.30 +1.50
Lupin 942.25 +6.60 +0.71
Wipro 289.90 +1.90 +0.66
Axis Bank 489.95 +3.05 +0.63
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 221.00 -17.00 -7.14
Vedanta 279.10 -19.70 -6.59
SBI 280.15 -16.55 -5.58
Bank of Baroda 142.25 -6.20 -4.18
Bosch 22,623.20 -920.60 -3.91
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.65 -15.90 -5.36
M&M 1,346.35 -43.05 -3.10
Reliance 1,546.55 -37.50 -2.37
Larsen 1,132.80 -26.70 -2.30
NTPC 169.05 -3.80 -2.20

Video Wall

Rajya Sabha Welcomes 13th Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Welcomes 13th Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.