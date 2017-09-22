GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sensex Losses Mount on Heavy Selling in Banking, FMCG Stocks

The BSE 30-share barometer tanked 231.79 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 32,138.25. The gauge had lost 53.72 in the previous three sessions.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2017, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Losses Mount on Heavy Selling in Banking, FMCG Stocks
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) logo is seen at the BSE building in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex slumped about 232 points to 32,138.25 points in early trade on Friday on heavy selling in banking, financial, capital goods and FMCG stocks amid sustained foreign fund outflows and weak global cues.

The rupee falling to a four-month low in early trade on heavy capital outflows over expectation of rate hike by the US Federal Reserve came as a dampener to the market sentiment.

The BSE 30-share barometer tanked 231.79 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 32,138.25. The gauge had lost 53.72 in the previous three sessions.

All sectoral indices led by metal, bankex, PSU and realty were trading in the negative terrain, falling by up to 1.56 per cent.

Also, the NSE Nifty was trading down by 96.70 points, or 0.95 per cent, at 10,025.20.

Weak Asian cues after China's sovereign rating was downgraded by agency on fears over its ballooning debt and sustained foreign fund outflows, too negatively impacted sentiments, they added.

The rupee fell 31 paise to 65.12 against the dollar, its lowest level since May 23 in early trade at forex market.

The laggards were ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Coal India, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, L&T, SBI, ONGC, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Infosys and NTPC, falling by up to 2.09 per cent.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.78 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.29 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index down 0.59 per cent in their late morning deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.24 per cent lower on Thursday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,060.02 -310.02 ( -0.96%)

Nifty 50

10,006.25 -115.65 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 979.50 -11.40 -1.15
Infosys 897.00 -12.55 -1.38
ICICI Bank 278.65 -6.30 -2.21
Rel Capital 675.50 -42.40 -5.91
Dr Reddys Labs 2,491.55 +5.00 +0.20
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 1,872.70 -43.95 -2.29
Container Corp 1,313.10 -31.05 -2.31
ITI 143.45 +21.25 +17.39
Bombay Dyeing 213.15 +0.30 +0.14
Divis Labs 979.05 -11.85 -1.20
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 888.00 +17.70 +2.03
Tata Motors 416.55 +2.90 +0.70
Sun Pharma 523.50 +3.85 +0.74
Cipla 595.55 +3.65 +0.62
Bharti Infratel 388.75 +1.10 +0.28
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 416.70 +3.40 +0.82
Sun Pharma 523.85 +4.30 +0.83
Wipro 293.05 +1.90 +0.65
Cipla 594.05 +2.60 +0.44
Tata Motors (D) 233.90 +0.65 +0.28
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 234.90 -9.65 -3.95
YES BANK 362.40 -14.65 -3.89
UltraTechCement 4,008.80 -157.25 -3.77
Vedanta 311.95 -10.60 -3.29
Tata Steel 667.55 -19.55 -2.85
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 667.00 -19.85 -2.89
Larsen 1,196.10 -31.65 -2.58
ICICI Bank 278.65 -6.35 -2.23
NTPC 164.60 -3.50 -2.08
Hero Motocorp 3,812.20 -76.65 -1.97

Video Wall

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES