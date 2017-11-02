GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Mirrors Asian Gains, Goes up After Fed Holds Rates

The US central bank left interest rates unchanged at the end of its two-day policy meeting but remains on a path for a possible December hike as it cited "solid rate" of growth.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2017, 10:24 AM IST
Representative image
Mumbai: Stock markets rose on Thursday, in line with upbeat Asian shares, following an optimistic appraisal of economic conditions by the US Federal Reserve.

The US central bank left interest rates unchanged at the end of its two-day policy meeting but remains on a path for a possible December hike as it cited "solid rate" of growth.

This lifted Asian markets, which in turn made the 30- share Sensex firm up 45.53 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 33,645.80. It rallied 387.14 points to close at a record high of 33,600.27 in the previous session.

Healthcare, consumer durables, IT, oil and gas, realty, technology and banking indices made gains.

The National Stock Exchange index Nifty too was up 8.55 points, or 0.08 per cent, to trade at 10,449.05.

Big gainers were Sun Pharma, Lupin, Cipla, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and TCS, rising by up to 2.65 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng moved up 0.10 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.23 per cent on Thursday, but Shanghai Composite shed 0.47 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.25 per cent up on Thursday.
S&P BSE Sensex

33,595.35 -4.92 ( -0.01%)

Nifty 50

10,436.85 -3.65 ( -0.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 1,065.00 +141.35 +15.30
ICICI Bank 319.35 +5.95 +1.90
Shriram Trans 1,326.65 +129.35 +10.80
SBI 318.60 -1.25 -0.39
Sun Pharma 560.20 +11.50 +2.10
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 422.90 -4.15 -0.97
Divis Labs 1,065.00 +144.70 +15.72
Hindalco 268.75 -6.60 -2.40
Glenmark 638.25 +17.00 +2.74
Hind Copper 83.15 +7.30 +9.62
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Aurobindo Pharm 787.55 +26.25 +3.45
Dr Reddys Labs 2,426.45 +72.25 +3.07
Lupin 1,056.25 +28.10 +2.73
Sun Pharma 560.15 +11.45 +2.09
ICICI Bank 319.45 +6.05 +1.93
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,424.00 +63.10 +2.67
Lupin 1,056.10 +28.65 +2.79
Sun Pharma 560.35 +11.90 +2.17
ICICI Bank 319.35 +6.15 +1.96
Coal India 291.20 +5.50 +1.93
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 468.55 -19.95 -4.08
Hindalco 268.85 -6.45 -2.34
Tata Motors 431.50 -6.25 -1.43
Hero Motocorp 3,773.00 -46.35 -1.21
M&M 1,335.90 -14.85 -1.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors (D) 240.15 -3.35 -1.38
BHEL 97.70 -1.20 -1.21
HUL 1,245.00 -14.65 -1.16
Tata Motors 431.90 -4.85 -1.11
M&M 1,334.60 -15.50 -1.15
See all Top Losers »

