GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Moves up 110 Points as January F&O Series Takes Off

The 30-share index rose 110.26percent or 0.32 per cent, to 33,958.29. All the sectoral indices led by power, capital goods, infrastructure and healthcare were up, rising by up to 1.01 per cent.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2017, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Moves up 110 Points as January F&O Series Takes Off
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: Stocks were off to a positive start in the final trading session of 2017, with the benchmark Sensex gaining 110 points and the NSE Nifty crossing the 10,500-point mark on widespread gains led by banking, FMCG and capital goods shares.

Besides, the beginning of January series in the futures and options (F&O) segment accelerated buying by participants, which supported the upside.

The 30-share index rose 110.26percent or 0.32 per cent, to 33,958.29. All the sectoral indices led by power, capital goods, infrastructure and healthcare were up, rising by up to 1.01 per cent.

The barometer had lost 162.58 points in the previous two sessions.

The broad-based NSE Nifty too was up 30.30 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 10,508.20.

Power Grid, Tata Steel, L&T, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, SBI, NTPC, Asian Paint, HDFC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, ITC Ltd, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, TCS and Reliance Industries were major gainers, which supported the indices.

Shares of Reliance Communications continued their upward march for yet another session, soaring 19.51 per cent to Rs 37 after reports that Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio will acquire mobile business assets including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre network of Reliance Communications.

Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.42 per cent while Japan's Nikkei up 0.25 per cent in early trade. Shanghai traded too gained 0.16 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.26 per cent higher on Thursday.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,992.17 +144.14 ( +0.43%)

Nifty 50

10,509.30 +31.40 ( +0.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors (D) 242.30 +4.60 +1.94
Asian Paints 1,165.45 +20.85 +1.82
Tata Motors 425.80 +7.40 +1.77
NTPC 178.00 +2.25 +1.28
TCS 2,659.00 +30.15 +1.15
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 416.70 -5.95 -1.41
Hindalco 271.60 -3.65 -1.33
BPCL 519.60 -6.60 -1.25
GAIL 504.50 -6.70 -1.31
Wipro 304.60 -3.40 -1.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php